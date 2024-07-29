Black + Decker BCMW3318N-XJ Cordless Lawn Mower review: Keeping small lawns cropped in style

It’s not so capable on longer grass or untidy patches, with the blade and the feed into the bag sometimes choking on long or wet grass, though the motor always seems to find a little extra power to push through it. If you have a garden with some rough or semi-meadow areas – or you’re just a bit lazy with your mowing – you might want something with a bit more beef.

I was a bit concerned that the two 2A batteries would translate to a lack of stamina, but in fact the batteries consistently lasted through between 23 and 25 minutes of mowing, which is fairly standard for a mower of this size. It’s just a shame that there’s so little warning before they conk out, and that they take such a long time to recharge.

If you like to keep things quiet, this might be the mower for you. I measured noise levels while mowing at just 74.7dB, which is one of the lowest outputs I’ve had from a cordless mower.