Worx Landroid Vision M600 WR206E review: One of the best robot mowers you can buy

With the Landroid Vision M600 WR206E, Worx has gone to great lengths to eliminate a significant barrier that puts some people off buying a robot mower – the need to lay perimeter wire. Where Worx’s previous robots have needed this subterranean electric fence to stop them veering off your lawn and into your flower beds, the Vision uses a camera to make sure it’s always on the lawn.

That makes it one of the easiest robot lawn mowers I’ve tested to set up. However, it does also require a big leap of faith. Because with no physical boundary, you’re putting all your hopes into the robot’s ability to recognise your lawn’s edges and stop itself from crossing the line.