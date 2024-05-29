Best ironing board covers 2024: Get crease-free clothes in a flash with our top picks

Ironing your clothes is essential for looking after them and treating creases, and only the best ironing board covers will do. Sure, having an iron that works well is important, but ensuring you have a stable surface to work on is just as important to make sure your fabrics come out looking perfect. It could also add a spot of colour to an ironing board that might look rather drab in your home.

You might already have picked up one of the best ironing boards, but what about a cover to go with it? Our experts have scoured the market for the finest ironing board covers available, comparing specifications, user reviews and manufacturer-provided data to create this shortlist. With our advice, you’ll be able to choose the best ironing board cover for you, and get through that tall pile of laundry that is staring at you from across the room.

Below, you’ll find our roundup of the best ironing board covers, with added key details and any flaws we could find. If you’re in a hurry, you can simply scroll down to our at-a-glance list for our top picks; or for more advice before you buy, check out our detailed buying guide.