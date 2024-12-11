Tefal Easygliss Eco FV5782 steam iron review: A great choice for the eco conscious

In my tests, the iron only took 28 seconds to heat up to the maximum three dot setting, which is one of the fastest I’ve recorded. The anti-scratch Durilium Airglide soleplate runs smoothly across fabrics, even heavy-duty ones and those with texture, such as embroidery or brocade. In fact, when ironing heavy fabrics, it was comfortable in the hand and didn’t cause any wrist strain. During testing, I found eco mode particularly impressive: it was more than sufficient to cope with creases in cotton, wool and mixed fibre clothing despite it using less energy.

The steam tip also did a great job of ironing out awkward creases in hard-to-reach places. I did occasionally have to go over deeper creases a few times to get the fabric looking crisp again, though.

The iron also has vertical steaming, a fairly common feature of most steam irons, which is really useful if you want to quickly steam an item of clothing or your curtains. With continuous steam of 50g/min and a steam shot of 260g/min, the iron is powerful enough to provide plenty of steam in either a vertical or horizontal position. The heat is also pretty consistent, with very little fluctuation while you’re using it.

As someone who lives in a hard water area, I also appreciated the anti-calc feature, which helps to prevent build up and keeps the iron running smoothly.

Tefal Easygliss Eco FV5782 steam iron review: What could be better?

There’s not a lot wrong with this iron but some users might find the cord a little short at 1.8m. I didn’t have any issues with it myself, but those in a bigger kitchen or with awkwardly placed power points might find it constricting. If this is the case, you might want to consider a cordless iron instead.

The water tank is also smaller than some at 270ml but if you’re doing the amount of ironing that needs a bigger tank, you might be better off considering a steam generator iron instead. Alternatively, one of the larger models on our best iron roundup, such as the JML Phoenix Gold FreeFlight Cordless Iron, might be better suited, especially if you’re ironing a lot of heavy duty fabrics.

My only real criticism is the lack of a self-clean function. This does mean you’ll have to clean the iron yourself on a regular basis, although I’d suggest that any iron, even those with a self-clean function, will need cleaning from time to time.