Tefal Ultimate Pure FV9830 steam iron review: A heavy-duty iron for heafty ironing jobs

The Tefal has a slightly different design to some steam irons. You have the traditional dial in the middle, complete with a description of settings, which I found easy to use and see. There’s also a spray button on the top of the iron, and underneath, a steam button and a sliding switch to set steam on or off. There’s a large water tank of 350ml; this isn’t the biggest we’ve seen in regular steam irons and I was a little surprised it wasn’t a touch bigger. Still, it’s more than enough to plough through the ironing, but if you want something larger, you’ll need to consider one of the best steam generator irons instead.

Safety wise, the iron has auto shut off and also comes with a big chunky heel that allows it to stand very securely on your ironing board. The iron will auto shut off if it’s lying on its side or soleplate after 30 seconds, or after eight minutes when it’s on its heel. Of all the irons I’ve tested, the Tefal felt the most stable when standing up.