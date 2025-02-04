Russell Hobbs Colour Control Pro Ultra steam iron review: Easy to use and wonderfully lightweight

The Russell Hobbs Colour Control Pro Ultra is a fantastic steam iron for longer use. As someone with small wrists, I find many irons simply too heavy to use for long periods of time, but the Russell Hobbs gave me no trouble whatsoever. And that’s despite the decent-sized water tank.

The clever colour-coded temperature selection demystifies the process of setting the correct heat level – indeed, this is one of the most straightforward irons I’ve ever used. It also happens to be one of the most effective.

Let’s take a closer look at the iron that earned the title of best lightweight iron in our roundup of the best steam irons.