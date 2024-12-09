Oral B iO10 review: Clean teeth and empty wallets

Admittedly, the hub minimises the need for people to bring their phone to the bathroom to use the live brush tracking. However, the feedback on the smart hub is far less detailed than it is on the app (it only displays six out of the 16 brushing zones), and the hub requires you to have a two-pin plug in your bathroom. Thankfully, the brushing feedback is visible from above so it can be placed on a sink or countertop and still be visible. Using the smart hub is much less convenient if you need to charge your toothbrush elsewhere.

The other key part of an electric toothbrush is its battery life. The Oral-B iO10 uses a li-ion cell that’s wirelessly rechargeable and Oral-B claims it lasts a full two weeks. In my tests, the brush lasted 61 minutes before giving up the ghost. Divide that by the four minutes of brushing recommended per day, and you hit about 15 days between charges.

That said, brushing my teeth as thoroughly as the brush wanted me to lasted at least two and a half minutes each session. That means that, most times during real daily use, the battery life only lasted 12 days or so. When there are far cheaper Oral-B options that last 34 days and sonic brushes that can run for a whopping 90 days, this is a pretty poor performance.

Oral-B iO10 review: Performance

For all its design flaws, the Oral-B iO10 is still incredibly effective at cleaning teeth. No matter which mode I used, the brush buffed away any plaque and debris from my mouth, leaving my teeth looking shiny and polished. I could also feel a significant difference between the sensitive, daily clean and intense modes – increasing in power as I went up the scale.

The one mode I feel is slightly misleading is whitening. During testing, I felt its intense cleaning power helped to lift surface-level staining, but didn’t touch the sides of any tougher staining caused by my years of coffee drinking. That said, I can see the range of modes being useful if you’re starting out with inflamed gums and sensitive teeth – as your dental health improves, you’ll be able to increase the intensity incrementally, preventing further irritation or discomfort.

The trouble is, you get the same powerful clean from all brushes in the iO range. The entry-level iO3 only comes with three modes – daily clean, sensitive and whitening – but if your oral health is generally good, these are the only brush modes you should need.

I did enjoy the cutesy emoji brushing feedback displayed on the brush’s screen. Its responses ranged from a happy face with starry eyes – indicating brilliant brushing – to a sad crying face for when you’ve majorly skimped out on your brushing coverage and time. The brush doesn’t only greet you with a smile when you’re done brushing either, it also wishes you good morning and good night when you initially pick the brush up. On some days, the brush winked at me when it booted up for the day – hilarious, but totally unnecessary.