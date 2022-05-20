Best Oral-B electric toothbrush 2024: Find Prime Day deals on the top rotary brush, according to our tests

How to choose the best Oral-B electric toothbrush for you

All Oral-B toothbrushes use a variant of the same rotating head technology, where the round brush head oscillates clockwise and anti-clockwise up to 10,800 times per second to clean your teeth. Most combine this with micro vibrations, designed to break up any debris, plaque or tartar so that it’s swept efficiently away.

However, the motors, batteries and features in each of the brushes differ as you move up through the price range. We’ve put together this list to outline what each of the Oral-B brush ranges includes.

Vitality Series: Oral B’s most basic brushes, stripped back to the most basic features and with an old-school NiMH battery rather than a longer lasting, faster charging lithium ion effort. You also get no micro-vibrations on these models.

Pro Series: Oral-B’s affordable, mainstream brushes. These bring in the 3D action, with micro vibrations, oscillation and rotation for a better clean, along with pressure alerts and a lithium-ion battery (on most models).

Smart Series: The Smart series builds on the Pro series with Bluetooth connectivity and basic smart features. Some models are quite old now, but still effective.

Genius Series: Oral-B’s previous flagship series before the new iO line took over. High-end, smart toothbrushes, and still worth picking up if they’re on sale at a low price.

iO Series: Oral-B’s flagship range, using a new magnetic motor and redesigned heads for a gentle yet effective clean. Smart features come as standard, while the higher-end models come with magnetic chargers and other premium accessories.

Kids/Junior series: Variations of the Vitality, Pro and Smart Series brushes aimed at kids and teens. Often slightly smaller and featuring favourite characters or more colourful designs.

Be aware that prices can vary wildly from season to season and sale to sale. Sometimes you’ll find iO Series brushes selling for less than older Genius series brushes, or Smart series brushes selling for more than a better Genius series brush. This means you should never just buy the first brush you see, but quickly compare prices to make sure that you couldn’t get a better deal elsewhere.

Are all Oral-B brushes compatible with the same brush heads?

No – there are two types of brush heads available, both of which are available with different bristle types designed to produce different effects, from whitening to sensitive cleaning. Most brush heads work with most brushes, unless they are from the iO range.

Oral-B’s CrossAction, FlossAction, Precision Clean, Sensi and 3D White brush heads work across brushes in the Vitality, Pro, Smart and Genius lines

iO Series brushes have their own specific Ultimate Clean and Gentle Care heads.

Which features are worth paying extra for?

Lithium-ion batteries, timers and pressure alerts are the big must-haves, in our experience. With the newer batteries you can get away with charging your brush less often – we’ve found the best only need charging every few weeks. A timer – usually a pause or pulse every 30 seconds – makes it easier to check that you’re brushing for the two minutes that dentists recommend. Pressure alerts warn you when you’re brushing too hard, helping to avoid gum damage.

If you want to push past the basics, we think Bluetooth connectivity and smart app support are worth having, but only if you’re going to use them. Working with the app, you can track your brushing routine and – with the sensors on the more expensive Oral-B iO smart brushes – make sure that you’re reaching every corner of your mouth. This helps to improve your dental hygiene long-term. We’ve found that tracking can be hit-or-miss though, so make sure you’re buying the best brush you can afford to get the best tracking.

Remember, to make the most of these features you may need to take your smartphone to the bathroom and keep an eye on the screen while you brush. If you’re not realistically going to do this, then the Smart features won’t earn their keep.