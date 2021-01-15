If your kids want to get in on the action, major water flosser manufacturer Waterpik suggests that water flossing is suitable for children over 6 years old to use, but only with adult supervision.

How do I use a water flosser?

Using a water flosser effectively can be a challenge, especially if you’re hoping to avoid accidentally squirting water all over your bathroom. Thankfully, we’ve written a simple guide on how to use a water flosser to help you get started.

Bear in mind that no two water flossers are the same, so be sure to also read the instruction manual for your water flosser before you get going.

Are corded or cordless water flossers better?

The answer to this question depends on a few things. Corded options tend to be a little more powerful than cordless options, as well as having larger water tanks that don’t need refilling as often.

However, if you don’t have a power outlet in your bathroom, a corded option is totally impractical. It’s all too easy to switch a water flosser on by accident and, in doing so, cover your surroundings in water. Doing this in a bedroom is less than ideal – we learned this the hard way.

In this case, there are heaps of cordless options that can provide a similar power level to corded water flossers. Their portability may be more convenient for some and thankfully, the best cordless water flossers have a long battery life so they won’t need regular recharging. Look out for an option with a battery life indicator to help remind you when the flosser needs topping up with charge.

READ NEXT: Best Oral-B electric toothbrush

Do I need multiple power settings and floss tips?

It’s a good idea to buy a water flosser that has multiple power settings because if you’re just starting out with a water flosser you’ll want to use a less intense setting. This will allow you to get used to the proper flossing technique, as well as prevent any irritation and sensitivity in the gums. As you get used to flossing every day, you can up the power as you see fit.

Many water flossers also come with a range of floss tips for different cleaning types. These include orthodontic tips designed specifically for cleaning around braces, and periodontal tips for cleaning inside tight pockets formed around teeth in the gum line in those who have gingivitis (gum disease).

Even if you don’t need specialised floss tips, if you’re sharing a water flosser with a partner it’s advisable not to share the same floss tips. Using separate floss tips prevents the spread of bacteria and germs.

Water tank capacity

Of course, a larger water tank allows you to floss for longer without a refill. However, all cordless options will need their ~200ml tank re-filling at least once every session, if not twice. Conversely, a corded option that has a larger tank of around 600ml should need refilling less often.

Cleaning ease

Like anything in a bathroom, water flossers can harbour bacteria and germs, especially since it’s difficult to dry them out. That’s why it’s important to buy a water flosser that can be cleaned easily. Look out for water flossers that can be taken apart, with removable, dishwasher-proof water tanks and make sure to replace any floss tips around every six months.

↑ Return to top