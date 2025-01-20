Oclean Flow review: An electric toothbrush with an unbeatable battery

By comparison, the Flow has five cleaning modes and a humongous 180-day battery life. Climb up to Oclean’s higher-end offerings, the £80 X Pro Elite and the £200 X Ultra S, and you can expect smart features, colour screens and app-connectivity.

Over our years of testing its brushes, the brand has proved itself to be a promising competitor to established names such as Oral B and Philips. That is especially true when you consider the comparatively budget-friendly price point of its brushes.

Equally important is the cost of replacement heads – replacement heads for the Flow cost £30 for 6 heads. Or, you can buy a travel set that comes with the brush itself, a case and six replacement heads for an extra £6 on average. If it’s available, I would recommend making the investment in this set, since the brush heads will last you eighteen months and will save you £24 in heads alone.

Oclean Flow review: Design and key features

The Oclean Flow is a sonic toothbrush, which means it cleans your teeth using micro-vibrations. Its brush heads have the same shape and size as many manual toothbrushes, making them comfortable and simple for first-time electric toothbrush users. At its strongest setting, the brush vibrates at 38,000 strokes per minute. That’s enough to give a comfortable daily clean, without irritating sensitive teeth and gums.

The Oclean Flow measures up to its pricier competition when it comes to versatility. It has five cleaning modes: morning, night, standard, whitening and gentle. These each differ in intensity and movement, with the morning brush providing a gentler clean to start the day, while the night brush is the most intense setting that aims to brush away the day’s grime. If you can’t be bothered with chopping and changing, the standard mode offers a good middle ground, while the sensitive mode significantly reduces the power for a really gentle clean.

Its whitening mode is a different kettle of fish entirely: rather than vibrating at a constant rate, it uses high-pressure pulses to buff the surface of the teeth. This is certainly an intense feeling, but whether it buffs away stains or whitens my teeth better than a standard brush remains to be seen. In my experience, brushes need far faster and more powerful oscillations to whiten teeth, and even with the most powerful brushes the effects are minimal.

But whitening is not this brush’s standout feature – the battery life is. Most sonic electric toothbrushes have battery lives of around 30-40 days, but the Oclean Flow has a staggering 180-day battery life. It’s easily the longest battery life I’ve ever encountered in an electric toothbrush, and means you should only need to charge this brush twice per year. When the time to charge comes around, simply plug the brush in using its USB-C port in the base and it will charge overnight.

Like many electric toothbrushes, the Oclean Flow also has a two-minute timer that pulses every 30 seconds, indicating it’s time to move to a new quadrant of the mouth. Once your two minutes are up, the brush switches itself off.