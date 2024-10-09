Don’t be fooled by these Amazon Prime Day toothbrush deals
There’s no need to splash out on expensive electric toothbrushes, even if they are heavily discounted for Prime Day – here’s why
Sale events like Prime Day are the best time to invest in electric toothbrushes. If you have your eye on high-end brushes from big names like Oral-B, you might be able to find a genuinely good saving on a brilliant brush. Not all electric toothbrush deals are created equal, however, and the Amazon Prime Big Deal Day sale is a brilliant case study for this unfortunate fact.
I’ve been testing and reviewing electric toothbrushes all year and I’ve noticed that prices fluctuate massively on a near-daily basis. These price changes are disguised a lot, too, so you might not notice that you’re actually getting a duff deal.
Before you trip up and buy a bad value brush, I’m here to show you which Amazon Prime Day electric toothbrush deals you should avoid and point you toward a better value deal on one of our favourite tried and tested brushes.
Electric Toothbrush Prime Day deals: At a glance
- AVOID: Oral B iO8, Oral B iO9, Oclean X Pro Elite
- OUR RECOMMENDATION: Oral B iO 3
If there’s one thing I’ve learned in my reviews, it’s that smart toothbrushes are a gimmicky waste of cash – a hot take covered extensively in this article.
Long story short, smart features like brush tracking don’t tend to work effectively and you have to take your phone to the bathroom to use all the smart features. Both of these facts are true for the Oral B iO8 and iO9 brushes, as well as the Oclean X Pro Elite. This makes their smart features largely pointless if you don’t take your phone to the bathroom – having to re-pair your toothbrush every time you brush is annoying, too.
If you are tempted to buy a smart brush for the cleaning power, then I have another bombshell announcement to share with you: I’ve never tested a smart toothbrush that offered better cleaning power than its non-smart equivalent.
Take Oral-B, for example. Its entire iO range offers a quiet, powerful clean using a magnetic drive motor that rotates the bristles and delivers micro-vibrarions through the brush tips. This gives the teeth, gums and space between the teeth a very thorough clean and polish.
Oral-B’s marketing would lead you to believe their iO8 and iO9 brushes are the best in the business, and therefore the best to buy discounted during Prime Day. However, in my experience these brushes only add unnecessary extra brush modes and smart features you’ll likely give up on after a few weeks. More importantly, they have an average retail price of over £200, with the iO8 currently on sale for a mighty £150, and the iO9 going begging for £225.
Thankfully, if you’re not sold on smart features, you can get the same brushing power as the pricier Oral B iO models in the Oral-B iO3 brush. It retails for an average price of £83 on a normal day, but is available for a record-low £56 in the Amazon Prime Day sale. That palatable price tag will get you a dual pressure sensor, three brush modes and a built-in timer – everything you need for a brilliant clean. It’s an easy recommendation.
Even on the cheaper end of smart electric toothbrush deals, the Oclean X Pro Elite is available for £68 in the Amazon Prime Day sale down from an average of £86 on Amazon. I still wouldn’t recommend it, since its app was borderline impossible to navigate in my testing, and its brush tracking was just as useless.
If you ignore the smart features and look at it as a standalone sonic electric toothbrush, it’s an extremely capable brush, but so is the brand’s cheaper counterpart, the Oclean Flow, which only costs £24 in the Prime Day sale.
Still, my favourite electric toothbrush deal in the Amazon Prime Day sale is easily the Oral B iO3. It offers a noticeable step-up in cleaning power from the entry-level Oral-B brushes without overcomplicating things with smart features and unnecessary cleaning modes. At £56, you’ll get all the best benefits from the brand’s flagship range without breaking the bank.