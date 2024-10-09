Don’t be fooled by these Amazon Prime Day toothbrush deals

Sale events like Prime Day are the best time to invest in electric toothbrushes. If you have your eye on high-end brushes from big names like Oral-B, you might be able to find a genuinely good saving on a brilliant brush. Not all electric toothbrush deals are created equal, however, and the Amazon Prime Big Deal Day sale is a brilliant case study for this unfortunate fact.

I’ve been testing and reviewing electric toothbrushes all year and I’ve noticed that prices fluctuate massively on a near-daily basis. These price changes are disguised a lot, too, so you might not notice that you’re actually getting a duff deal.

Before you trip up and buy a bad value brush, I’m here to show you which Amazon Prime Day electric toothbrush deals you should avoid and point you toward a better value deal on one of our favourite tried and tested brushes.

Electric Toothbrush Prime Day deals: At a glance

If there’s one thing I’ve learned in my reviews, it’s that smart toothbrushes are a gimmicky waste of cash – a hot take covered extensively in this article.

Long story short, smart features like brush tracking don’t tend to work effectively and you have to take your phone to the bathroom to use all the smart features. Both of these facts are true for the Oral B iO8 and iO9 brushes, as well as the Oclean X Pro Elite. This makes their smart features largely pointless if you don’t take your phone to the bathroom – having to re-pair your toothbrush every time you brush is annoying, too.

If you are tempted to buy a smart brush for the cleaning power, then I have another bombshell announcement to share with you: I’ve never tested a smart toothbrush that offered better cleaning power than its non-smart equivalent.