Teeth whitening treatments are not recommended for users under 18 years of age, or women who are pregnant or breastfeeding. Whitening kits will also not work on crowns, veneers or false teeth, so if you have any of these speak to your dentist. Don’t use the strips immediately after dental treatments such as crowns or fillings, or if you wear orthodontic braces.

Be cautious buying stronger products that are not licenced for use in the UK (Crest Whitestrips are a popular example sold over the counter in the US but not in the UK). Websites claiming to sell these and similar products in the UK are not acting legally, and may well be selling counterfeit versions.

READ NEXT: What is the best way to whiten teeth?

How long do the strips take to work?

The strips need to be applied daily for up to 30 minutes. Follow the instructions on your chosen kits carefully, as some strips are designed to work with a shorter developing time.

As the bleach used is at a weaker concentration than your dentist can supply, most at-home whitening methods take around two weeks to yield results. Expect results to last for around 12 months.

READ NEXT: The best toothpaste to buy

Will I get the same results at home as I would at the dentist?

For safety reasons, in the UK, at-home teeth whitening kits may contain hydrogen peroxide at concentrations at up to 0.1%, whereas your dentist, using a custom-fitted mould, is able to safely use a concentration of up to 6% without harming teeth or gums. This means the professional treatment is usually able to achieve more noticeable lightening results. Dentist-only treatments such as laser whitening (in which the bleach solution is activated by a laser shone onto teeth) are also much faster, taking only 1-2 hours.

If used correctly, at-home kits will certainly lighten your teeth by a few shades. You might want to pop to the dentist for at least a thorough dental clean before starting your treatment, as plaque and tartar on the teeth can stop the bleaching agents from penetrating stains, so getting everything scrubbed clean first is bound to boost results.

What else will help my teeth stay white?

Avoid major staining culprits after you’ve whitened teeth, including tea, coffee and cigarettes. If you consume any strongly coloured foods or drinks, rinse with water as soon as possible afterwards to reduce the chance of staining; using a straw will also reduce the time staining drinks are in contact with your teeth.

Brush and floss as normal after bleaching. A whitening toothpaste will help keep surface stains at bay once you’ve achieved your desired level of whiteness. Look for products containing gentle natural abrasives such as bicarbonate of soda or charcoal, which can’t penetrate the enamel of the tooth in the way that bleach in your whitening product does, but can be very useful after bleaching to help maintain whiteness.

READ NEXT: The best teeth whitening kits to buy

How we test teeth whitening strips

At Expert Reviews, we know that hands-on testing gives us the best and most complete information about a product. We test all the teeth-whitening strips we review by using the product as directed over one week, and photographing the results so we can make a before-and-after comparison of the whitening effects.

As well as evaluating how easy the product is to use, we also take note of any special directions, how well the strips fit onto and adhere to teeth, how comfortable the strips are in use, and any issues with stickiness or messiness around the mouth. Finally, we keep a note of how pleasant (or otherwise) the product tastes.