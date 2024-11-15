Most electric toothbrush deals are a scam – this saving is a rare exception

Black Friday electric toothbrush deals normally set my teeth on edge. Oftentimes their “original” prices are inflated to make the discounted price look more appealing, or deals are exclusively available on electric toothbrushes I wouldn’t recommend even at lower prices. Thank goodness, then, for this deal that allows you to get two highly recommended Oral B iO brushes for less than the price of one.

As part of its early Black Friday sale, AO is serving up a dual pack of Oral B iO3 brushes with eight replacement heads for just £95, down from an original price of £260. That’s a massive saving on a set that can kit out both you and your other half with brushes and replacement heads for a whole year.

When we reviewed the Oral B iO 3 brush, we were highly impressed by its powerful cleaning performance, long battery life and brilliant dual-pressure sensor. In fact, it has the longest battery life of any Oral-B brush we’ve ever tested. As part of the iO range, it comes with magnetic drive motors that deliver a powerful, quiet clean without any of the unnecessary app connectivity or smart features that come with more expensive models.

View deal at AO

As ever, the original retail price listed on AO needs a hefty pinch of salt. Dual packs always save you a little money over buying each brush individually – an individual Oral-B iO3 brush would set you back £80 on average, while the dual pack’s average price on Amazon is only £112. This deal’s real saving comes into play when you consider that eight replacement brush heads are thrown in for free.