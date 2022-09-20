Best sonic toothbrush 2024: Give your teeth the ultimate clean

3. Bitvae D2 Ultrasonic: Best budget sonic toothbrush

Price when reviewed: £25 | Check price at Amazon

It’s not hard to find a Philips Sonicare clone for around £25 on Amazon, but the Bitvae D2 certainly kicks things up a notch. For a start, Bitvae’s budget brush uses a different mechanism, with a chunky plastic shaft to transfer the vibrations between the handle and the brush head. Plus, while the head pulsates at a speed of 40,000 strokes per minute, the handle doesn’t transmit as much buzz as similar brushes and remains comfortable in the hand.

Bitvae also throws in eight heads, which should keep you covered for up to two years of brushing, and the battery is charged by a USB cable, with a barrel-type plug that slots into a socket on the bottom.

Does it deliver a clean as good as the more expensive Sonicare models? Perhaps not. Even when you move beyond the Soft and Gum Care modes to the White and Polish options, you don’t quite get the power of a mid-range Philips brush, not to mention the alternatives from Oclean or Ordo. However, your teeth still feel clean after brushing, the Gum Care mode gives your gums a decent massage, and the Soft mode is ideal for first-time electric toothbrush users or those with sensitive gums.

Battery life is also solid for a budget brush, and only takes four hours to recharge. Most importantly though, this is a big step up in cleaning from manual brushes or the cheaper battery models, and you can kit out the whole family without breaking the bank.

Key specs – Cleaning modes: 5; Battery type: Li-ion; Accessories included: 8 x brush heads, USB charging cable, holder; Battery life (tested): 93 minutes; Warranty: 1yr