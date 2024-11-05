Shark SpeedStyle review: Superfast drying and styling for all hair types

If you want to upgrade your beauty routine, swapping out your old clunky hair dryer with a modern, more powerful one is one of my top recommendations. The Shark SpeedStyle is the brand’s second hair dryer, following in the footsteps of the four-star Shark Style iQ.

When we reviewed its predecessor, it had three attachments, a distinctive design and a whopping £230 price tag. Thankfully, the SpeedStyle builds on this original design, refining it in several places and adding more attachments while somehow managing to slash the price.

I tested the Shark SpeedStyle over the course of a few weeks and found the dryer to be immensely powerful and convenient to use. Its attachments transformed the dryer into a versatile multi-styler of sorts. That said, you’ll need a healthy dose of patience to master the technique and if you struggle with arm mobility or tangly hair, you’ll want to steer clear of the round brush attachment.