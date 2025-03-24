Remington One Total Body Multi-Groomer (PG780) review: A versatile grooming powerhouse

There are a number of big name grooming stalwarts that have created ecosystems, like the Remington One (PG780), that are designed to tackle all types of hair, be it pesky nose fluff or thicker facial fuzz.

Philips, Braun and Wahl all offer electric shaver designs that minimise bathroom clutter thanks to detachable heads that take care of individual tasks and Remington – a trusted name in male grooming – joins the list with this 18-in-1 system.

In essence, four removable heads can be swapped out depending on the task, with a fairly standard T-blade trimmer paired with numerous combs and guards for tackling a variety of hair lengths; a full-size foil shaver for close shaves; and a bespoke head for eyebrows and nose hair.

There’s also a dedicated head for more sensitive body hair, as well as smaller guards for the foil shaver attachment, allowing for numerous stubble lengths. It’s an impressive piece of kit for the price and one that helps slim down the amount of tech that clutters already creaking bathroom shelves. But because of that, the Remington One Total Body Multi-Groomer (PG780) runs the risk of being a “Jack-of-all-trades” rather than a master of one.