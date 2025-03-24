Remington One Total Body Multi-Groomer (PG780) review: A versatile grooming powerhouse
From trimming long nose hair to sculpting precision beards, the Remington One Total Body Multi-Groomer is a versatile, do-it-all system
Pros
- An all-in-one grooming solution
- Covers a variety of hair lengths
- Eyebrow and nose trimmer attachment
Cons
- Not the most comfortable close shave
- Some attachments feel cheap/useless
There are a number of big name grooming stalwarts that have created ecosystems, like the Remington One (PG780), that are designed to tackle all types of hair, be it pesky nose fluff or thicker facial fuzz.
Philips, Braun and Wahl all offer electric shaver designs that minimise bathroom clutter thanks to detachable heads that take care of individual tasks and Remington – a trusted name in male grooming – joins the list with this 18-in-1 system.
In essence, four removable heads can be swapped out depending on the task, with a fairly standard T-blade trimmer paired with numerous combs and guards for tackling a variety of hair lengths; a full-size foil shaver for close shaves; and a bespoke head for eyebrows and nose hair.
There’s also a dedicated head for more sensitive body hair, as well as smaller guards for the foil shaver attachment, allowing for numerous stubble lengths. It’s an impressive piece of kit for the price and one that helps slim down the amount of tech that clutters already creaking bathroom shelves. But because of that, the Remington One Total Body Multi-Groomer (PG780) runs the risk of being a “Jack-of-all-trades” rather than a master of one.
Remington One review: What do you get for the money?
As is the case with lots of home beauty and styling tech, prices can vary depending on the time of year and the website or shop you purchase it from. At the time of testing, the Remington One Total Body Multi-Groomer was on sale with an RRP of £100, but that price was already being discounted.
Overall, this shaver delivers impressive value with a wealth of accessories. The package includes a foil shaver, a 38mm Premium T-blade for beard shaping, a body hair trimmer and a vertical nose, ear and eyebrow trimmer. Additionally, it comes with 14 combs and guards for the T-blade, foil head and nose and eyebrow trimmer, allowing for different hair lengths and styles. With a guarantee of up to four years, it’s a solid investment for those needing a versatile grooming tool.
That said, the build quality isn’t up there with some of the dedicated beard shaving tools I have tried recently, with the twist and lock mechanism feeling a little flimsy and most of the accessories proving decidedly plastic-y.
Remington One review: How well does it shave?
The Remington One PG780 handles coarse hair well, making it ideal for those with thicker beards and dense body hair. The foil shaver works best with additional shaving foam or in the shower to minimise irritation to achieve a really close shave.
While it may not be the sharpest or most flexible foil shaver available, its range of attachments allows for a tailored grooming experience. It’s nice to see Remington including guards for the foil head, as not everyone wants a completely clean shaven finish.
That said, the foil head isn’t the most powerful or comfortable to use, requiring multiple passes to shave hair down to the skin and I found it caused some mild irritation in the process.
The T-blade, on the other hand, is particularly good for shaping and defining beards, with plenty of adjustable guards and combs to cover a variety of hair lengths. Most people will simply stick to the adjustable guard attachment that allows for 1-5mm lengths (in 0.5mm increments) via a simple rotary wheel.
The body hair trimmer is a play on a standard foil head but does a good job of ploughing through chest hair, if that’s your thing. It’s probably not something I would use in more intimate areas, though, as there’s always the risk of snagging – and that’s not fun.
Last but not least, the vertical NEE (Nose, Ear, Eyebrow) attachment might just be my pick of the bunch, as it does a fantastic job of tackling tricky nose and ear hair, while the varying guards can be added to trim back eyebrows without getting rid of them entirely.
Remington One review: What’s not so good about it?
While the foil shaving head is perfectly fine, it’s not the best for sensitive skin. Achieving a close shave requires multiple passes and firm pressure, which can cause irritation, especially under the nose and chin. The plastic combs and guards also feel a bit cheap compared to the solid build of the main unit.
Remington One review: How easy is it to clean?
Maintenance is straightforward. The attachments are easy to remove and rinse under warm water. A cleaning brush is included to remove excess hair from the blades, and regular oiling helps maintain performance. Being waterproof, the entire unit can be washed, making hygiene upkeep simple.
Remington One review: How is the battery life?
The shaver offers a 60-minute runtime from a full 120-minute charge. While this is standard for many electric shavers, it does include a useful quick charge function that provides enough power for a full shave in just five minutes.
Compared to competitors, it falls in line with similarly priced models but lacks the extended battery perks of higher-end devices like the Braun Series 9 Pro+ with its PowerCase. That said, the unit is charged via an included USB-C cable, which is faster and a lot more practical than using a bathroom charging socket. It makes travelling with the unit more practical, too.
During testing, I fully charged the unit and let it run down until completely flat, which took a lot longer than advertised – around 75 minutes. Although when shaving, the blades will meet resistance and that time will likely decrease.
Remington One review: Should you buy it?
If you’re after a versatile, all-in-one grooming solution that can handle facial hair, body hair and detailing, the Remington One (PG780) is an excellent choice. It’s particularly well-suited to those with coarse hair, thanks to the powerful motors used, and provides solid performance for the price. However, if you have sensitive skin or prioritise a premium foil shaving experience, you might want to look at higher-end alternatives, as these provide a cleaner shave and the build quality is generally better.