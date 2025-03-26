Manscaped The Beard Hedger review: A sleek tool for taming thick beards

While Manscaped has gained notoriety in recent years for its range of intimate electric shavers and trimmers, The Beard Hedger is part of their facial range. The company now offers an impressive line-up of both foil and T-blade shaves and trimmers to gently tame facial fuzz.

Sitting at the top of the tree is the Chairman Pro electric foil shaver, which comes with an interchangeable four-blade foil head for a baby smooth close shave, an LCD display and a fantastically useful LED for illuminating the skin when shaving.

But The Beard Hedger, tested here, is a slightly more basic wet-dry trimmer, featuring incremental hair length adjustments from 0.5mm-10mm via a quick and easy-to-use zoom wheel.

Predominantly designed to shape and sculpt thicker beards, it’s a good-looking, powerful and fast-charging option for those that like to keep a few day’s growth on their face without looking scruffy.