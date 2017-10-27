Best beard trimmer 2024: Our favourite tried and tested beard trimmers for less this Prime Day

Having said that, all of the models featured here let you remove the comb to gain access to the blade itself for a close trim (usually closer than the listed minimum trimming length). However, not all models are waterproof so with these, you will likely need to remove the comb and then use the supplied brush to clean the trimmer. Most, but not all trimmers require you to oil their blades from time to time. If this is the case, the trimmer will come with the appropriate oil in the box.

How about battery life?

Battery life varies considerably between different beard trimmers. Lithium-ion batteries offer the best performance, both in terms of how long they last and how quickly they charge, while other types don’t tend to perform so well. As such, it’s really important to check the listed charge and runtimes in the key specs tables when you’re comparing models. Most, but not all trimmers run while plugged into the mains, so that’s another thing to check if you’re likely to forget to charge it.

Do all beard trimmers come with different attachments?

Trimmers also vary considerably in this regard. Indeed, though some models have just a main trimmer and pop-up detail trimmer, others come with a range of swap-out attachments including foil shavers and nose-hair trimmers. Some also promise to be able to cut the hair on your head, although they will rarely compare with a dedicated hair clipper. Whether or not these features are important comes entirely down to personal preference. Bear in mind that if you do opt for a model with more attachments, there’s more to clean and lose.

READ NEXT: Best nose hair trimmers

Are all trimmers suitable for travelling?

A two-pin shaver plug won’t fit a European mains socket: the pins are the same size but spaced further apart. Bear this in mind next time you’re travelling. However, if you pick a model with excellent battery life, you may not need to charge it at all if you’re only away for a week or two. Most, but not all, trimmers come with a travel case, so if you’re likely to use it on the road, that’s also worth checking.

Does facial hair grow more quickly after shaving?

This is an impressively persistent myth. Facial hair grows about half an inch a month, regardless of whether you’ve shaved or not. If it appears to grow more quickly after shaving, that may simply be because the first shoots of hair on bare skin are more noticeable.