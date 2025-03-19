Manscaped The Chairman Pro review: Lighting the way to a great shave

The head can either be locked out or released to follow the contours of the face. During testing, I found it best to allow the head to freely move, so it ran as close to the skin as possible.

Cleverly, Manscaped also includes two plastic guards, which magnetically snap over the foil stubble trimmer head and allow for some control over length. Personally, I loved this, as I never really go for the baby-faced close shave look, so preferred leaving a little stubble.

Using the guards requires a few more passes than simply shaving down to the skin, but it didn’t cause any extra irritation – it did, however, extend the length of shaving sessions.

Finally, one of the handiest features is the built-in LED light that illuminates the area of your face that you are heading towards. It sounds simple, but it’s amazing how many rivals don’t include this, and I found it really useful when tackling those tough-to-reach facial areas in dingy bathrooms.