Manscaped The Chairman Pro review: Lighting the way to a great shave
The Manscaped The Chairman Pro harnesses the company’s sensitive shave technology and applies it to the face
Pros
- LED light illuminates the face
- Cuts heavy stubble down to the skin
- A handsome shaver
Cons
- A shorter warranty period than rivals
- Plastic comb guards feel flimsy
The Chairman Pro is Manscaped’s premium electric foil shaver, designed to offer close, comfortable results while minimising irritation. It uses the company’s knowhow in blade technology that doesn’t irritate sensitive areas to reduce razor burn and ingrown hairs.
Unlike other electric shavers, The Chairman Pro features a built-in LED light to illuminate tricky areas, a flexible four-blade foil head and an easy-to-use digital display. It’s fully waterproof and comes with a swappable stubble trimmer for added versatility, too.
Manscaped The Chairman Pro review: What do you get for the money?
Starting at £150, The Chairman Pro offers solid value for a high-quality foil shaver. Included in the package is the foil shaver head, a magnetic, clip-on stubble trimmer with two comb attachments, a travel case and a USB-C charging cable.
Swapping the heads is as simple as depressing a couple of buttons and sliding them off, allowing for users to have maximum control over the length of facial hair. It’s a well-built, premium offering, but the warranty is limited to just 90 days, which is notably shorter than most premium rivals.
Manscaped The Chairman Pro review: What’s good about it?
The Chairman Pro delivers a smooth, irritation-free shave thanks to its advanced four-blade foil system found on the main shaving head. The built-in LED light is a standout feature, making it easier to navigate around tricky spots like the philtrum and jawline. It’s waterproof, making cleaning simple and allowing it to be used in showers or with foams and creams, and the magnetic clip-on stubble head with guard attachments allow for some control over hair length. The digital display is clear and easy to read, providing battery status at a glance.
Manscaped The Chairman Pro review: What’s not so good about it?
While the shaver performs well, its official 90-day warranty is relatively short compared to competitors offering one or even five-year guarantees. Some users might also find the four-blade foil head slightly bulky for precise detailing, and while the included stubble trimmer gives more control over hair length, it’s still not great at tackling the upper lip and other tricky spots on the face.
What’s more, the sealed unit features a battery that cannot be accessed (more on that below), which means any failure to charge or drop in performance results in a replacement shaver.
Manscaped The Chairman Pro review: How well does it shave?
Manscaped claims the Chairman Pro can cut up to five days’ worth of stubble down to the skin without irritation. In testing, it delivered a close, comfortable shave with minimal passes required. The anti-irritation design helps reduce razor burn, making it a great choice for sensitive skin.
The head can either be locked out or released to follow the contours of the face. During testing, I found it best to allow the head to freely move, so it ran as close to the skin as possible.
Cleverly, Manscaped also includes two plastic guards, which magnetically snap over the foil stubble trimmer head and allow for some control over length. Personally, I loved this, as I never really go for the baby-faced close shave look, so preferred leaving a little stubble.
Using the guards requires a few more passes than simply shaving down to the skin, but it didn’t cause any extra irritation – it did, however, extend the length of shaving sessions.
Finally, one of the handiest features is the built-in LED light that illuminates the area of your face that you are heading towards. It sounds simple, but it’s amazing how many rivals don’t include this, and I found it really useful when tackling those tough-to-reach facial areas in dingy bathrooms.
Manscaped The Chairman Pro review: How easy is it to clean?
Maintenance is straightforward. The Chairman Pro is fully waterproof, so it can be rinsed under the tap after use. The magnetic attachments make removing and swapping foil heads simple, ensuring easy cleaning with minimal effort. A quick brush-down is usually enough to keep it in top condition.
Manscaped The Chairman Pro review: How is the battery life?
The Chairman Pro provides a solid 75-minute runtime from a 90-minute charge, outperforming some rivals in its price range. Unlike Braun’s Series 9 Pro+, which includes a PowerCase for extended battery life, the Chairman Pro relies on a standard USB-C charging setup, which is generally easier than shaver socket plugs.
While it lacks a travel charging dock, the longer runtime and quick charging capability make it a reliable choice for most users and it’s altogether easier to travel with, due to the fact it can be charged from a laptop if push comes to shove.
During testing, I timed an average shaving session, which for me was 10 minutes. Once fully charged, I kept a note of how many sessions I achieved per full charge. I managed seven sessions before the Chairman Pro gave out, with the digital display showing exactly how much battery life remained throughout.
One of the downsides of Manscaped’s products is the sealed-in batteries that, while not uncommon, means it is not possible to replace the battery if performance starts to wane with
Manscaped The Chairman Pro review: Should you buy it?
If you’re looking for a high-quality foil shaver with innovative features at a reasonable price, The Chairman Pro is an excellent option. The built-in LED light is genuinely useful, and the overall shaving experience is smooth and irritation-free. However, the short warranty is a downside, particularly as the battery isn’t replaceable, and those wanting ultra-precise detailing of beards and sideburns might find the foil head a bit large and unwieldy.