CurrentBody Skin Laser Hair Removal review: Powerful and properly painless

Since light colours reflect light and dark colours absorb it, the treatment works best on those with dark hair and light skin. Regardless of which IPL or laser hair removal device they use, those with blonde or grey hair won’t see the best results. More importantly, though, darker skin tones are not suitable for these hair removal treatments. That is because the melanin pigments in their skin will absorb the light flashes, which can cause irritation, hyperpigmentation and even burns.

Thankfully most laser hair removal devices, including the CurrentBody Skin Laser Hair Removal device, have a handy colour chart online which will give you an idea about your skin’s suitability. Furthermore, all reputable devices come with a built-in safety sensor that will prevent the device from flashing if the skin is too dark.

The device also comes with a 90-day money-back guarantee, which allows you to return the device for a 90% refund if it isn’t effective or is unsuitable for your skin tone. The 10% charge is a restocking fee, which covers returns administration – I would prefer for this to be a full refund, but I suppose 90% is better than nothing.

Before treatment, users will need to shave the areas they want to treat. This gives the light the most direct access to the hair follicle. You may also choose to wax or epilate the area, but in this case you must wait a few days before treatment to allow the area to heal.

Like IPL, laser hair removal takes time. If following the CurrentBody treatment plan, which involves doing three treatments per week in the first three weeks, then weekly treatments until you have the desired results. You should see a significant reduction in hair growth after eight weeks.

Having tested the laser hair removal device, at first, the hairs will grow back thinner and slower than before, then bald patches will start to appear. Eventually, the area will be hair-free and you’ll only need to do top-up treatments every year, depending on how stubborn your hair growth is. Also, some areas of the body will take longer to treat than others. For example, the thicker hairs at the underarms and bikini line tend to take longer to stop growing – this is true for every IPL and laser hair removal device.

