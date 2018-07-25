Best beard oil: The finest oils for fragrant beards and softer skin from £5

Let’s cut to the chase. Your beard won’t fall off if you never treat it with beard oil, but we can certainly vouch for the benefits gained from conditioning it with a top-quality oil. Not only will your beard love you for it, but it will smell fantastic, too. What’s not to like?

To find the best beard oils, we called in a veritable symphony of brands and blends and spent frankly way too long arguing over which fragrances and compounds are best. In the end, we settled for this exceptional selection of aromas from leading beard oil suppliers.

We’re fully aware that fragrance is a very subjective matter – one person’s perfect scent is another’s wretch-inducing pong – but we’re pretty confident you’ll agree that all of these magnificent oils not only smell extremely pleasant but do a damn fine job of keeping a beard – and the skin beneath – in tip-top condition.