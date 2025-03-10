Panasonic Series 900S review: A premium palm-sized shaver for sensitive skin

According to Panasonic, this allows the user to get closer to the skin for a closer shave. I’m not so sure about that, but it does allow for a more delicate touch, which is all that’s really required here.

The powerful linear motor delivers 70,000 cross-cutting actions per minute and, when coupled with the five-blade cutting head, it ploughs through various stubble lengths with gentle ease. Just one smooth run up the cheeks or under the chin is enough to cut a few days’ worth of stubble down to the skin.

The shaver’s “Beard Sensor+” technology will also automatically adjust the motor performance depending on the hair length, which I found not only helps extend battery life (more on that later) but also ensures efficient cutting, regardless of stubble length.

On that subject, this premium foil shaver is only really suited for cutting hair right down to the skin for a baby smooth finish. There are no guards or varying cutting lengths for achieving a one or two-day stubble look.

However, it is waterproof, so can be taken in the shower or used with foams and oils for an even smoother shave. Plus, I found it to be a great deal quieter than some rivals, with the likes of Manscaped’s The Chairman Pro sounding at least twice as loud as this in operation.