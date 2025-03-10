Panasonic Series 900S review: A premium palm-sized shaver for sensitive skin
The Series 900S is a high-tech, palm-sized shaver that promises a close shave, but it comes at a high price
Pros
- Ergonomic design
- Gentle but close shave
- Great for sensitive skin
Cons
- Longer charging times than some rivals
- Expensive
- Some won’t like the palm grip
Ignore the fact that the palm-sized Panasonic Series 900S shaver looks a little bit like an oversized pair of Apple AirPods: this diminutive package crams a lot of tech inside its planet-loving, ‘Nagori’ ocean mineral shell.
Beneath the stylish casing there is a five-blade foil head, with each blade made from ultra-sharp Japanese steel, while the fast and smooth motor delivers a serious amount of cutting strokes per minute for a more efficient shave.
It’s a fully-waterproof and innovative take on the standard foil shaver, neatly packing away into a premium leather pouch for travel and charging via a USB-C charging cable. But how does this electric shaver measure up against others we’ve tested?
Panasonic Series 900S review: What do you get for the money?
The Panasonic Series 900S is available in two colours: black or white. Upon closer inspection, the casing of the white variant that I tested is made from a flecked material. Apparently, this uses ocean minerals, rather than plastic, to give it some environmentally-friendly appeal.
Before we get into any further details, we should talk about the price. The white model has an eye-watering RRP of £520 (at the time of writing though, it’s on sale for £350), while the black variant retails for £450. It’s one of the more expensive shavers around, and this fact is made even more stark when you consider it doesn’t come with any smartphone connected technology, fancy automated cleaning functionality or LED lighting that advises on the best pressure.
This is simply a fantastically simple shaver that is designed to do one thing: deliver a very close shave in the shortest time and with minimal irritation.
With that in mind, the diminutive package includes a USB-C charging cable, a two-pin bathroom plug and a stylish leather travel pouch.
Panasonic Series 900S review: What is it like to use?
Anyone well-versed in electric shaving might be slightly taken aback by this palm-sized shaver, purely because using it is unlike anything else I have tested in recent months. It’s delicately gripped between the fingers and thumb, rather than gripped in the fist like its upright rivals.
According to Panasonic, this allows the user to get closer to the skin for a closer shave. I’m not so sure about that, but it does allow for a more delicate touch, which is all that’s really required here.
The powerful linear motor delivers 70,000 cross-cutting actions per minute and, when coupled with the five-blade cutting head, it ploughs through various stubble lengths with gentle ease. Just one smooth run up the cheeks or under the chin is enough to cut a few days’ worth of stubble down to the skin.
The shaver’s “Beard Sensor+” technology will also automatically adjust the motor performance depending on the hair length, which I found not only helps extend battery life (more on that later) but also ensures efficient cutting, regardless of stubble length.
On that subject, this premium foil shaver is only really suited for cutting hair right down to the skin for a baby smooth finish. There are no guards or varying cutting lengths for achieving a one or two-day stubble look.
However, it is waterproof, so can be taken in the shower or used with foams and oils for an even smoother shave. Plus, I found it to be a great deal quieter than some rivals, with the likes of Manscaped’s The Chairman Pro sounding at least twice as loud as this in operation.
Panasonic Series 900S review: How is the battery life?
The Panasonic Series 900S offers 50 minutes of shaving time on a full charge, which is slightly lower than some competitors. The major downside is the 120-minute charging time, which is considerably longer than fast-charging models like the Braun Series 9 Pro+.
However, the USB-C charging capability adds some flexibility, which can make it easier to top up while travelling as it can be plugged into a laptop or low power outlet found in a car or plane.
Plus, the unit itself packs away into a neat travel pouch, making it a great option to take away on longer trips.
During testing, I found that the 900S lasted slightly longer than the advertised 50-minute runtime, perhaps because I don’t sport the thickest facial here and the motors weren’t working as hard as they can.
For me, a full charge lasted six full shaving sessions with ease, and a small LED indicator at the bottom flashed red when the batteries were about to give up the ghost. Six full shaving sessions is a good two weeks of baby-smooth jowls in my case.
Panasonic Series 900S review: How easy is it to clean?
In short, it’s a doddle. The easily removable foil head and waterproof design allows for excess hair to be tapped into the sink and the remainder of the unit can be rinsed under warm water.
That said, some buyers will want an automatic cleaning dock for this kind of money. These are found on similarly expensive rivals, such as the Braun Series 9 Pro+ and Philip’s S900 series, and allow the shaver to be placed into a dedicated base unit, which then runs an automated cleaning and sterilisation cycle.
Panasonic Series 900S review: What’s not so good about it?
Aside from the lofty asking price, the biggest drawback is its long charging time and relatively limited battery life.
You’ll have to plug it in via the included USB-C cable for around two hours to achieve 50-minutes of runtime. This lags behind some of the rivals I have tested recently such as the Braun Series 9 Pro+. On the other hand, I found the shaver itself is so efficient that shaving sessions are typically a lot shorter anyway.
Additionally, and this is a minor thing, the small rubber cover protecting the USB-C charging port is quite fiddly and can be tricky to put back in place, potentially exposing the port to water if used in the shower or bath.
Panasonic Series 900S review: Should you buy it?
Personally, I’m not one for the sort of close shave that the Panasonic Series 900S majors in, but there is no denying it glides through facial hair with ease. The results are impressively smooth and free from any form of irritation.
Those coming from daily wet shaves might prefer the comfort and convenience that the Series 900S provides, while still enjoying the same level of closeness.
If you have sensitive skin and prioritise a smooth, irritation-free shave, the Panasonic Series 900S is an excellent choice. Its ergonomic design, premium materials and cutting-edge technology make it one of the best electric shavers available.
However, there is no getting away from the price, which will equate to eons of wet shaves with a cheap disposable razor.