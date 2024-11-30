Expert Reviews

To help us provide you with free impartial advice, we may earn a commission if you buy through links on our site. Learn more

The Philips IPL I recommend to all my friends is dramatically reduced for Black Friday

Deals

I’ve tested heaps of IPL machines – this versatile model is the best for most people and it’s going cheap in the Black Friday sales

IPL machines offer unparalleled convenience when it comes to permanent hair removal. They are, however, quite the investment, which means Black Friday is the perfect time to nab one for less.

I’ve been testing IPL machines for the past two years and this option from Philips is still my top choice for most people – it’s also available for £148 less this Black Friday.

On average, the Philips Lumea 8000 costs £428 with all four of its attachments included. Now, if you buy before the end of the Black Friday and Cyber Monday weekend, you can get it for a phenomenal £280. Given that I still highly recommend this IPL at its full price, that’s a bargain deal.

View deal at Amazon

The Philips Lumea 8000 – previously Prestige – comes with a range of features that make IPL treatments easy and pain-free. Starting with the machine itself, the SmartSkin sensor automatically selects which of the six intensity levels will be most comfortable for your skin tone. This takes the guesswork out of the treatment entirely.

The app compatibility is also helpful; the Philips Lumea app allows you to track your treatments, gives you helpful pre- and post-treatment advice, and sends you notifications when it’s time to do a top-up treatment. It’s the best app-connected IPL I’ve ever tested and I found the reminders invaluable in my tests.

Mainly, though, thanks to its fast flash rate, the Philips Lumea 8000 made treatments super quick and fuss-free. My hair started growing back thinner and more sparse after just 4 treatments and was mostly gone by the eighth.

So, if you’re hoping to invest in an IPL this Black Friday, this is easily the best deal going. Just be sure to buy it before the sale ends.

View deal at Amazon

Hungry for more savings? Check out our live Black Friday Deals page to see the best discounts on home and tech products we’ve tested and highly recommend. From video doorbells to air fryers to the latest smartphones, you’re sure to find a saving you’ll love.

Read more

Deals
an image of the best IPL and laser hair removal machine being held during our product review testing The best IPL and laser hair removal machines to buy in 2024
The best straighteners for thick hair in 2024
Best beard trimmer - eight beard trimmers on a wooden table Our favourite beard trimmers from £30
best hair straighteners an image of three hair straighteners arranged on a wooden vanity table next to a green fabric chair The best hair straighteners to buy in 2024
an image of the Dyson Airwrap next to the Expert Reviews approved Black Friday deal logo The Black Friday Dyson Airwrap deal I recommend
Close-up photograph of an electric shaver next to a sink The best electric shaver in 2024
The best Black Friday electric toothbrush deals
The best hair dryers for fine hair
The best hair thickening products you can buy from £3