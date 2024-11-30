The Philips IPL I recommend to all my friends is dramatically reduced for Black Friday

IPL machines offer unparalleled convenience when it comes to permanent hair removal. They are, however, quite the investment, which means Black Friday is the perfect time to nab one for less.

I’ve been testing IPL machines for the past two years and this option from Philips is still my top choice for most people – it’s also available for £148 less this Black Friday.

On average, the Philips Lumea 8000 costs £428 with all four of its attachments included. Now, if you buy before the end of the Black Friday and Cyber Monday weekend, you can get it for a phenomenal £280. Given that I still highly recommend this IPL at its full price, that’s a bargain deal.

The Philips Lumea 8000 – previously Prestige – comes with a range of features that make IPL treatments easy and pain-free. Starting with the machine itself, the SmartSkin sensor automatically selects which of the six intensity levels will be most comfortable for your skin tone. This takes the guesswork out of the treatment entirely.

The app compatibility is also helpful; the Philips Lumea app allows you to track your treatments, gives you helpful pre- and post-treatment advice, and sends you notifications when it’s time to do a top-up treatment. It’s the best app-connected IPL I’ve ever tested and I found the reminders invaluable in my tests.

Mainly, though, thanks to its fast flash rate, the Philips Lumea 8000 made treatments super quick and fuss-free. My hair started growing back thinner and more sparse after just 4 treatments and was mostly gone by the eighth.

So, if you’re hoping to invest in an IPL this Black Friday, this is easily the best deal going. Just be sure to buy it before the sale ends.

