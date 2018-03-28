Best bikini trimmer 2024: Stay irritation-free and silky smooth with these tested models
Wave goodbye to unwanted hairs and razor burn with our pick of the best bikini trimmers we've tested
Let’s face it, frolicking around in swimwear is never the low-stress activity it’s made out to be, especially when you haven’t got the best bikini trimmer for the job. There isn’t a single person out there who enjoys trimming down below, and part of the reason it’s so tricky is the sensitivity of the skin at the top of the thighs. Use a regular razor and you’re destined for irritation, and if you’ve got an epilator, using it on your bikini line can be incredibly painful.
We know the best way to avoid discomfort is by using a specially designed bikini trimmer; these make it easy to shave runaway hairs in hard to reach areas, while being gentle on delicate skin. They’re smaller and slimmer than electric shavers, ideally shaped for getting into the tricky contours of the bikini line without cutting or nicking the skin.
Having tested a wide range of models, we’ve put together our pick of the best trimmers to keep delicate skin fuzz-free. Below that, you’ll find a handy guide to choosing the best bikini trimmer to suit your needs and budget.
Best bikini trimmer: At a glance
|Best bikini trimmer for a smooth shave
|Philips BikiniGenie (~£28)
|Check price at Amazon
|Best bikini trimmer for travel
|Braun Body Mini (~£17)
|Check price at Amazon
|Best multipurpose trimmer
|Wahl Trimmer Kit Face and Body (~£30)
|Check price at Amazon
How we test bikini trimmers
At Expert Reviews, we thoroughly test all the bikini trimmers we review, following the directions on the packaging. Where applicable, we test the different trim lengths and wet/dry settings.
We first note the settings available and recommended usage, paying particular attention to any special instructions for use. We then use the trimmers as directed, and record the results, evaluating the closeness of the trim, smoothness of the bikini or underarm area after trimming, alongside any issues with nicks or irritation.
We also consider any extras included in the box, and evaluate the overall ease of use of the trimmer including ease of cleaning after use.
The best bikini trimmers you can buy in 2024
1. Philips BikiniGenie Bikini Trimmer BRT383/15: Best for smooth shaves
Price when reviewed: £26 | Check price at Amazon
- Great for: Gentle shaves, uniform trimming
- Keep in mind: Battery powered
Philips is a safe bet when it comes to grooming gadgets and this practical product works well for neat trims and smooth shaves. It comes with two click-on combs for uniform trimming at 3mm and 5mm, but the mini shaving head is your best bet for a bare shave, trimming to 0mm. This means it combines the gentleness of a bikini trimmer with the precision of a standard steel razor.
This is a wet and dry bikini trimmer, which means it can be used in and out of the shower, and its compact design won’t take up much space in your bathroom cabinet or hand luggage. The mini shaving head is pretty powerful, but, while the included attachments are easy to swap in and out, they’re not hugely effective. It comes with a small pouch and a cleaning brush, and is fitted with an AA battery so you can use it straight away.
This battery isn’t rechargeable, so you’ll need to replace it every few weeks/months depending on how much you use it.
Key specs – Cutting range: 0-5mm; Charging method: 1 x AA battery (included); Wet/dry use: Wet and dry
2. BaByliss True Smooth Wet and Dry Bikini Trimmer: Best basic bikini trimmer
Price when reviewed: £18 | Check price at Argos
- Great for: Simple use, budget-friendly
- Keep in mind: Battery powered, less compact
True to its name, this True Smooth bikini trimmer from BaByliss gives a close shave and makes the cut as our best all-rounder thanks to it being affordable, effective and simple to use. You can pick one up for less than £15 and you don’t even need to fork out to power it up as it comes fully loaded with two AAA batteries.
It comes with two combs but for the smoothest shave it’s best used without the attachments, especially if you’re trying to combat shaving bumps and ingrown hairs. The peach shade won’t be to everyone’s taste, and for the cheaper price you do end up sacrificing the compact shape seen on other bikini trimmers in this list, but it probably won’t be taking pride of place in your bathroom anyway so this is a moot point.
Key specs – Cutting range: 0-4mm; Charging method: 2 x AAA batteries (included); Wet/dry use: Wet and dry
3. Braun Body Mini Trimmer: Best for travel
Price when reviewed: £17 | Check price at Amazon
- Great for: Compact size, versatile
- Keep in mind: Battery powered
If you’re travelling away from home and looking for a slimline, portable bikini trimmer to stash in your hand luggage, this compact trimmer fits the bill perfectly. It’s just 13cm long and designed with a small head that follows the body’s contours, even in tricky areas. There’s just one 4mm trimming comb for tidying up down below, but that’s plenty for most trimming needs. The trimmer can be used wet or dry, runs on a single AA battery (included), and comes with a cleaning brush. It’s an excellent compact product perfect for beach holidays or your weekend travel kit.
Key specs – Cutting range: 0-4mm; Charging method: 1 x AA batteries (included); Wet/dry use: Wet and dry
4. Meridian The Trimmer Plus: Best trimmer for man-or woman-scaping
Price when reviewed: £92 | Check price at Meridian
- Great for: Adjustable comb length, long battery life
- Keep in mind: Blade needs replacing
Meridian’s personal groomer is a wet/dry trimmer with four adjustable comb lengths, suitable for tidying all body hair – whether you’re looking to trim to a neat and uniform length or zap off fluff entirely. Ceramic blades offer a smooth finish and nick-free experience, and the head of the trimming unit fits comfortably into any bodily nooks and crannies: underarm, upper leg, bikini or torso. The Trimmer Plus feels nicely balanced in the hand and comes in an attractive range of colours, from a muted sage to a blazing orange. The rechargeable battery offers up to 90 minutes of trimming; and the trimming length can be set using an adjustable comb to 4mm, 3mm, 2mm or 1mm (or the comb can be removed completely for a just-above-the skin shave).
As mentioned, the trimmer can be used wet or dry on clean skin; the unit is completely waterproof, so it can be used in the shower. There’s also an LED light, if you need to get a close-up look at what you’re trimming, and the timer comes with a neat colour-matching recharging dock. For best results, Meridian recommends replacing the ceramic blade every few months – replacement blades cost £20, or £18 with a three-monthly blade subscription. An optional smart travel case is available separately.
Key specs – Cutting range: 0.2-4mm; Charging method: Rechargeable battery; Quoted battery life: 90 minutes; Wet/dry use: Wet and dry
5. Wahl Trimmer Kit Face and Body: Best multipurpose trimmer
Price when reviewed: £30 | Check price at Amazon
- Great for: Bikini and face, rechargeable
- Keep in mind: Plasticky feel in the hand
If you’re looking for a body trimmer that will also tidy your eyebrows and remove peach fuzz from cheeks and chin, the Wahl Face and Body trimmer may be your new best friend. This rechargeable trimmer comes with three attachments, including a gentle rotary trimmer that’s suitable for smoothing the face without nicking or grazing delicate facial skin; an eyebrow attachment to tidy arches; and a trimmer attachment for underarm and bikini areas. The attachments are easy to change and slot simply into place; a cleaning brush and a handy storage bag to keep all the bits together when not in use are also included.
The rose gold tool does feel a little light in the hand and plasticky in use, but the results on both face and body are good, with a smooth finish and no tugging or nicking. This is a versatile tool at a decent price.
Key specs – Cutting range: 0.1-12mm; Charging method: Rechargeable battery; Quoted battery life: 60 minutes; Wet/dry use: Dry only
How to choose the best bikini trimmer for you
What are the different kinds of bikini trimmer?
As with shavers for your legs, there are two main kinds of bikini trimmer: traditional safety razors used wet with a shaving gel or cream, and electric razors that may be used either wet or dry. Manual shaving razors designed for the sensitive bikini area usually have extra lubrication built in to help the razor glide over skin and help prevent nicks, cuts and irritation.
Electric bikini trimmers tend to work best on dry skin (a little talcum powder will help the trimmer pass smoothly over bumps without catching the skin). Dry hairs will stand up better to allow the trimmer to cut closely, and dry hairs are easier to remove from the trimmer for effective cleaning.
You can also get wet/dry bikini trimmers, designed to be used in the shower with soap and water. We’ve found that these are convenient for trimming in a hurry as you don’t need to stop and dry off after the shower before shaving. Wet-and-dry trimmers can also be cleaned under running water. However, as with dry-only electric trimmers, they should not be submerged in water.
How do I use trimmers safely?
Whether you use manual razors or an electric trimmer (either wet or dry), always follow the manufacturer’s instructions. Not all bikini trimmers are waterproof, and you definitely shouldn’t attempt to use a bikini trimmer in the bath or shower if it’s not designed for that purpose.
Wet trimmers should always be used with a lubricating shaving gel or cream to prevent the blades from pulling on the skin and causing irritation. With a dry shaver, we recommend using a sprinkle of baby powder on dry skin to get the same smoothing effect. Keep your blades clean and sharp so you don’t have to keep shaving over the same area, which can damage the skin – and clean the trimmer before and after use to prevent the chance of infections through any accidental nicks. Shaving in the same direction as the hair growth will also help prevent irritation.
As bikini trimmers cut the hairs, rather than pulling them out (waxing or epilating) or dissolving them (hair removal creams), there is a greater chance of getting ingrown hairs, which show as itchy red bumps where the hair is trapped under the skin. Gently exfoliating the skin before shaving can help prevent ingrown hairs, as can moisturising afterwards. To remove any ingrown hairs that crop up, apply a warm flannel to the area to encourage the hair out of the skin before using tweezers.
What other features do bikini trimmers come with?
Most electric bikini trimmers come with multiple heads and combs to trim hair to different lengths. A comb for uniform cutting and a precision head for shaping are handy additions, but it’s unlikely you’ll need a huge range of attachments unless you want to change your style frequently. A protective cap and a brush can help to keep things clean and tidy, and a drawstring bag is a useful extra for when you’re travelling.
Other optional features include rechargeable batteries and waterproof casing. For safety reasons, if you plan to use your trimmer in the shower be sure to choose one that is designed for this use.