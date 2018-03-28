Let’s face it, frolicking around in swimwear is never the low-stress activity it’s made out to be, especially when you haven’t got the best bikini trimmer for the job. There isn’t a single person out there who enjoys trimming down below, and part of the reason it’s so tricky is the sensitivity of the skin at the top of the thighs. Use a regular razor and you’re destined for irritation, and if you’ve got an epilator, using it on your bikini line can be incredibly painful.

We know the best way to avoid discomfort is by using a specially designed bikini trimmer; these make it easy to shave runaway hairs in hard to reach areas, while being gentle on delicate skin. They’re smaller and slimmer than electric shavers, ideally shaped for getting into the tricky contours of the bikini line without cutting or nicking the skin.

Having tested a wide range of models, we’ve put together our pick of the best trimmers to keep delicate skin fuzz-free. Below that, you’ll find a handy guide to choosing the best bikini trimmer to suit your needs and budget.