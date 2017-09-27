Best blood pressure monitor 2024: Our expert picks
Our helpful guide and bite-sized reviews of the best blood pressure monitors will help you get results you can trust
Arming yourself with one of the best blood pressure monitors on the market could potentially save your life. At the very least, it will allow you to track fluctuations in your blood pressure over time and help you to get a more accurate reading than when you’re in the doctor’s office. But knowing where to start when it comes to buying one can be tricky. That’s where we can help.
Our experts have put their skills and knowledge to work testing and researching the latest and greatest products, be it broadband routers or blood pressure monitors, to provide you with all the information you need in order to make a purchase that’s right for you.
In this guide, you’ll find our carefully researched roundup of the five best blood pressure monitors available to buy right now, followed by a buying guide to answer some of the most pressing questions you might have before making your purchase. Don’t have the time for all that? You can see our top picks at a glance in a quick list below.
Best blood pressure monitors: At a glance
|Best blood pressure monitor for home use
|Omron Evolv (~£98)
|Check price at Amazon
|Best easy-to-read blood pressure monitor
|Beurer BM55 (~£56)
|Check price at Amazon
|Best blood pressure monitor to sync with health apps
|Withings BPM Connect (~£120)
|Check price at Withings
|Best blood pressure monitor with voice feedback
|Renpho TMB-1872 (~£20)
|Check price at Amazon
The best blood pressure monitors you can buy in 2024
1. Omron Evolv: Best blood pressure monitor for home use
Price when reviewed: £98 | Check price at Amazon
- Great for… professional-level monitoring at home
- Not so great for… tight budgets
The Evolv is usually rather pricey, but then Omron is one of the most established brands in the world of blood pressure monitors – and is highly respected by most doctors.
The unit is lightweight and compact, and there are no annoying tubes or wires because the screen is directly attached to the wide, comfy cuff: you simply wrap this around your upper arm, press Start and wait for your reading. The only other button is for Bluetooth connection, which enables you to use the Omron app to track your measurements and sync them with other health data. Even if you don’t use the app, we think this fast, silent, accurate and intuitive machine is still worth the investment – and if ever a blood pressure monitor could look stylish, this is it.
Key specs – Weight: 140g (without batteries); For use on: Upper arm; Power source: Battery; Bluetooth: Yes; Compatible with: Apple and Android; Warranty: 3 years
2. Beurer BM55: The easiest-to-read blood pressure monitor
Price when reviewed: £56 | Check price at Amazon
- Great for… crystal-clear results
- Not so great for… those who don’t want to rely on software
This well-made machine is compact, yet its display is big, well-illuminated and superbly easy to read. And as it stores up to 60 readings for two people, it’s good for couples who want to see how they’re doing over time. It’s easy to set up and measures both your blood pressure and pulse rate; you can connect it to your PC or smartphone using the Beurer HealthManager app or via the USB cable provided. It takes a bit of time to get your head around that side of things, but once you’re all set up, you can get graphs and charts galore. The cuff inflates quickly and easily and gives accurate results, and it has the added bonus of an irregular heartbeat warning alert.
Key specs – Weight: 570g (without batteries); For use on: Upper arm; Power source: Battery; Bluetooth: Yes; Compatible with: N/A; Warranty: 3 years
3. CAZON Blood Pressure Monitor and Cuff: Best blood pressure monitor under £30
Price when reviewed: £23 | Check price at Amazon
- Great for… ease of use
- Not so great for… anything beyond the basics
Sometimes you just need an affordable blood pressure monitor that can nail the basics. Cazon’s blood pressure monitor does just this, offering reliable readings while supporting two users and storing up to 99 readings for each.
It’s simple to use: just slip the velcro cuff onto your arm, press a button and wait for your results. The display is large and easy to read, and the monitor can also detect an irregular heartbeat. It can be powered by four AA batteries (not included) or via the USB cable included, and also comes with a convenient carry case.
Key specs – For use on: Upper arm; Power source: Battery or USB; Bluetooth: No; Compatible with: N/A; Warranty: N/A
4. Renpho Automatic Blood Pressure Monitor TMB-1872: Best blood pressure monitor with voice feedback
Price when reviewed: £20 | Check price at Amazon
- Great for… audio feedback
- Not so great for… anything more than basic readings
Health device specialist Renpho designed this dinky blood pressure monitor to be as easy to read as possible. But you don’t even have to look at it to get a reading, because it will tell you out loud, too (English only), and even talk you through the whole process of taking an accurate measurement.
The extra-large cuff is easy to fit on any arm size up to 42cm circumference, and the device will even prompt you to reposition the cuff if it’s not quite on right, to ensure accurate readings. All you then do is touch the button once to take measurements, including systolic and diastolic BP, pulse and any sign of irregular heartbeat. All these readings appear on the touchscreen’s big backlit LED display, as well as being spoken out loud unless you switch off speaker mode. The unit automatically saves up to 120 readings each for two users.
Key specs – Weight: 187g (without batteries); For use on: Upper arm; Power source: AAA battery or USB; Bluetooth: No; Compatible with: N/A; Warranty: N/A
5. Withings BPM Connect: Best blood pressure monitor to sync with health apps
Price when reviewed: £120 | Check price at Withings
- Great for… all the bells and whistles
- Not so great for… tight budgets
The Withings Connect is probably the closest you’ll get to a smart blood pressure monitor. It can automatically sync with your smartphone via Bluetooth or WiFi for use alongside Withings’ free Health Mate app. One of the main benefits of having this so readily accessible is that it means results can easily be shared with your doctor. Plus, you can view your readings on the mobile app alongside data such as heart rate, steps and sleep tracking, if you’ve got the Withings Hybrid Smartwatch.
It can support up to eight different users, and its performance has been clinically validated to be within margins specified by the European Society of Hypertension and the British Hypertension Society. It’s compact enough to take up very little space in your bag but, should you need one, you can get it with a travel case for an additional £30.
If money is no object, you can get a more advanced version of the Withings monitor, the BPM Core, which adds electrocardiogram readings, as well as a digital stethoscope that Withings claims can “detect valvular heart diseases”.
Key specs – Weight: 250g; For use on: Upper arm; Power source: Rechargeable battery; Bluetooth: Yes; Compatible with: Android and iOS; Warranty: 2 years
How to choose the best blood pressure monitor for you
Should I buy a digital or manual device?
Automatic digital devices are best for home use as they’re capable of self-inflating, which makes them much easier to use than their manual counterparts. Some automatic machines can also upload information to your smartphone or computer for easy tracking over time.
How much do I need to spend?
Some blood-pressure monitors cost over £100, but you don’t need to pay top dollar for accurate, consistent results. In fact, some good ones will cost you less than £20. If you pay more than that, you’re usually getting additional features.
What are the most common features?
One common feature is a risk indicator, which warns you if your blood pressure reading exceeds recommended levels. Some will also alert you to heart conditions such as arrhythmia or atrial fibrillation (AFIB). These are both ailments with no obvious external symptoms, so this feature could be a lifesaver.
The ability to collect and store readings can be helpful if you want to share your day-to-day results with your doctor. Some machines can store readings for multiple people – handy if there’s more than one person in your house who needs to monitor their blood pressure. The smartest devices use Bluetooth to connect wirelessly to your smartphone or tablet, where your blood-pressure readings can be combined with other health data – such as calorie intake, weight, activity levels and so forth.
How can I make sure my blood pressure monitor is clinically validated?
If you want to buy a blood pressure monitor that’s clinically validated by a professional body, we suggest choosing one approved by the British and Irish Hypertension Society. This means the monitor has had to pass a series of tests to make sure the results are completely trustworthy, even by doctors’ standards.
Anything else to consider?
Make sure the cuff is comfortable and fits correctly or you won’t get an accurate reading – most blood pressure monitors come with an average fitting, but if you’re large or on the very slim side, you may need a non-standard size.
It’s also worth noting that some machines are much faster than others: depending on which model you’re using, getting a reading can take anything from a few seconds to a few minutes. Aside from the convenience factor, this is worth bearing in mind if you hate having your blood pressure taken.
Finally, check if your blood pressure monitor uses batteries or requires mains electricity: most models use batteries, but a mains-powered model means you don’t have to worry about running out of juice.
For more information, see the British Heart Foundation’s guide – Blood Pressure Monitors: All you need to know.