Best blood pressure monitor 2024: Our expert picks

Arming yourself with one of the best blood pressure monitors on the market could potentially save your life. At the very least, it will allow you to track fluctuations in your blood pressure over time and help you to get a more accurate reading than when you’re in the doctor’s office. But knowing where to start when it comes to buying one can be tricky. That’s where we can help.

Our experts have put their skills and knowledge to work testing and researching the latest and greatest products, be it broadband routers or blood pressure monitors, to provide you with all the information you need in order to make a purchase that’s right for you.

In this guide, you’ll find our carefully researched roundup of the five best blood pressure monitors available to buy right now, followed by a buying guide to answer some of the most pressing questions you might have before making your purchase. Don’t have the time for all that? You can see our top picks at a glance in a quick list below.