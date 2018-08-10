Best TENS machine 2024: Nerve stimulator devices to ease sciatica, labour and muscle pain as recommended by experts
Our pick of the best TENS machines that can help tackle chronic pain, soothe sports injuries, ease labour and more
Finding the best TENS machine could be a life-changer if you suffer from chronic muscle pain, especially in the back, shoulders and knee joints. TENS machines gently stimulate the muscles through small electrical impulses to ease cramps and relieve pain. They’ve also been proven as an excellent drug-free way to ease the pains of labour, sports injuries, painful periods, sciatica and various other chronic muscle discomforts.
TENS (which stands for transcutaneous electrical nerve stimulation) is a non-invasive way to manage pain, but as with all medical treatments, it’s best to discuss using a TENS machine with your GP before you buy. Your doctor may be able to recommend a particular machine for your condition, or even let you hire one to test it out.
If you’re not sure what to look for, our detailed buyer’s guide on TENS therapy and how it works can be found at the bottom of the article. Or, simply skip to our list of the best TENS machines.
Best budget TENS machine
Med-Fit DualChannel TENS machine
Price: ~£27
“We especially love how easy this TENS machine is to use. Simply clip the small control unit onto a belt, place the adhesive pads on the area that needs treatment and you’re on your way.” | Read more
Best TENS machine for sports rehab
TensCare Sport TENS 2
Price: ~£70
“A combined TENS/EMS massager, we love that you can use the TensCare sport TENS 2 to reduce pain after training, or to massage and relax fatigued and strained muscles.” | Read more
Best TENS machine for labour
Baby care ELLE TENS machine
Price: ~£71
“One of the most popular TENS devices safe for use during pregnancy and labour, the Babycare Elle is ideal for late pregnancy pains and Braxton-Hicks contractions.” | Read more
1. The best budget TENS machine
Med-Fit 1 Dual Channel TENS machine | £27
We like
Worth noting
A simple, analogue TENS machine, the Med-Fit 1 proves a solid introduction to TENS therapy.
A standout factor is the ease at which it can be used. Simply clip the small control unit onto a belt, place the adhesive pads on the area that needs treatment and you’re on your way. It features dual channels that allow two areas to be treated at the same time, and the unit can be set to deliver your chosen pulse on a constant setting (recommended for new, acute injuries); or on either modulating or burst modes (for chronic pain).
It might lack features in the way of 20 or even 30 preset modes that some other machines have, but I feel the three available suffice just the same. It also allows for the pulse width and rate to be adjusted separately, meaning you can tweak it accordingly to suit your needs.
Easy to use and excellent value, it’s an ideal place to start if you want to see if TENS works for you.
|Key specs
|Number of channels
|2 (4 pads)
|Controller
|Analogue handset
|Controller dimensions (WDH)
|4 x 2 x 10cm
|Weight
|300g
2. The best TENS machine for sports rehabilitation
TensCare Sport Tens 2 | £70
We like
Worth noting
A combined TENS/EMS massager that can be used in its TENS settings to reduce pain after training, and in EMS mode to massage and relax fatigued and strained muscles.
I’m a fan of the 20 handy preset modes (ten TENS and ten EMS) for small, medium and large muscle groups, as it ensures you get the most effective post-workout treatment, and a special Active Rest mode to aid muscle recovery by gently increasing blood flow to the area.
With its range of preset and programmable options and easy-to-read digital display, the Sport Tens 2 will help ease the strain no matter your game.
|Key specs
|Number of channels
|2 (4 pads)
|Controller
|Digital handset
|Controller dimensions (WDH)
|5.5 x 1.8 x 11.5cm
|Weight
|82g
3. The best customisable TENS machine for multiple ailments
Auvon 4 Outputs TENS Machine | £39
We like
Worth noting
This affordable, multi-channel model from Auvon is exceptionally customisable, meaning it can be used to alleviate a variety of pains and conditions. With four outputs, the device can channel electrical stimulation to up to four separate body parts at the same time, while the mode and intensity of each channel can also be adjusted independently.
There are 24 modes to choose from, so there’s a setting for every type of pain relief or rehabilitation goal, and you can apply up to eight pads (two per channel) at one time. The Auvon comes with extra pads, has a surprisingly long battery life and is backed up by a 12-month warranty for peace of mind.
It seems a shame that the display isn’t a touchscreen, as the controls would be more intuitive. Otherwise, in my opinion, this is an exceptionally versatile machine that promises to provide ongoing pain relief, whether you’ve got one ailment or several.
|Key specs
|Number of channels
|4 (8 pads)
|Controller
|Digital handset
|Controller dimensions (WDH)
|Not specified
|Weight
|380g
4. The best TENS machine for labour pains
Babycare Elle TENS machine | £71
We like
Worth noting
One of the most popular TENS devices safe for use during pregnancy and labour, the Babycare Elle can be used in the run-up to childbirth when late pregnancy pains and Braxton-Hicks contractions start kicking in. The device will also take the edge off early labour contractions until you arrive at the hospital or birth centre.
Four wired adhesive pads can be placed on the lower back during labour – or anywhere else you feel soreness after the birth – and four preset modes (including two frequency boosts to use during contractions) make operation simple when your mind is occupied with bigger and scarier things. Note that, in line with many TENS machines, the Babycare Elle is not suitable for use in birthing pools.
|Key specs
|Number of channels
|2 (4 pads)
|Controller
|Digital handset
|Controller dimensions (WDH)
|8 x 5 x 15cm
|Weights
|4.5g
5. The best TENS machine for recurrent pain
Beurer EM49 PainFree Digital TENS and EMS Machine | £65
We like
Worth noting
This easy-to-use model is great for those with long-term pain problems. It’s as versatile as they come, with 70 different modes, including a powerful massage function and a Doctor’s Function that lets you save your custom settings for ease of use. That means you can quickly start up the machine and get right to work on those recurring trouble spots, without the need to mess with any settings.
I found the keys can feel a bit fiddly at times (especially the lock button), but the sturdy overall build quality of the Beurer matches the premium price. And with so many settings, you’re able to opt for less intense, more relaxing treatments than you would find from most cheaper models.
If you want a machine to provide reliable and relaxing pain relief, the Beurer EM49 is a great one to pick.
|Key specs
|Number of channels
|2 (4 pads)
|Controller
|Digital handset
|Controller dimensions (WDH)
|5.3 x 2.8 x 13.2cm
|Weight
|110.6g
6. The best TENS machine with smartphone functionality
PowerDot 2 Smart TENS Machine | From £175
We like
Worth noting
PowerDot has taken something of a more high-tech approach with this lightweight and portable system that connects to your handset via Bluetooth and to yourself with slimline pads and wires.
Everything is controlled by an easy-to-use application that offers ten different modes of operation for muscle recovery, pain relief and relaxation. The PowerDot 2.0 can be purchased in red or black, and there are two packages to choose from: the Uno, which has one pod and two attachment pads; or the Duo, which has two pods and four pads, similar to a conventional quad-channel TENS machine.
While pricey, I found the app itself to be the main draw for the unit as it allows for a more specific reading of where the pain/discomfort is on a scale from 1-10; once set by the user, the app will automatically start a programme that’s suitable, effectively eliminating any guesswork while also being intuitive and straightforward.
|Key specs
|Number of channels
|2 (Uno, 4 (Duo)
|Controller
|Smartphone
|Controller dimensions
|4.4 x 1.4 x 6cm
|Weight
|25g
How to choose the best TENS machine for you
How does a TENS machine work?
A TENS device consists of multiple electrode pads that attach to the skin. The machine then emits an electronic pulse to stimulate the nerves and alleviate pain. It’s not painful, but it does produce a noticeable tingling sensation.
The majority of TENS programmes use high-frequency stimulation , which can help to ameliorate acute and chronic pain. The high-frequency stimulation sends impulses to the nervous system’s pain-inhibiting mechanisms, which, in turn, block the pain. Although these treatments are safe to use for long periods, it is recommended not to exceed longer than 90 minutes at a time.
Some of the TENS machines in our list also offer what’s known as EMS (electrical muscle stimulation), which is a popular therapy commonly used in sports rehabilitation. Various types of electrical impulses are sent to the muscles, depending on the selected programme. These signals help to retrain muscles by causing them to contract, increasing their effectiveness and aiding recovery.
What physical conditions can a TENS machine benefit?
TENS machines are most often used by people with chronic musculoskeletal pain, such as:
- Back pain
- Shoulder pain, including impingement and inflammation
- Carpal tunnel syndrome
- Chronic jaw pain
- Knee joint pain
Some TENS machines are also marketed for use in labour and childbirth as a drug-free alternative to pain relief, though there are limits to the pain relief that TENS can achieve in this situation.
When should I not use a TENS machine?
In general, TENS machines are a safe method of pain relief when used as prescribed. However, there are a few situations in which they should not be used. As TENS machines use electrical signals that can interfere with other electronic devices, they are best avoided:
- By people with pacemakers
- On the head, eyes or the front of the neck
- On broken skin
- Over a tumour
If you’re unsure, check with your GP before use and always follow the supplied directions. For more information and guidance, see the NHS web page on TENS.