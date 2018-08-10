Finding the best TENS machine could be a life-changer if you suffer from chronic muscle pain, especially in the back, shoulders and knee joints. TENS machines gently stimulate the muscles through small electrical impulses to ease cramps and relieve pain. They’ve also been proven as an excellent drug-free way to ease the pains of labour, sports injuries, painful periods, sciatica and various other chronic muscle discomforts.

TENS (which stands for transcutaneous electrical nerve stimulation) is a non-invasive way to manage pain, but as with all medical treatments, it’s best to discuss using a TENS machine with your GP before you buy. Your doctor may be able to recommend a particular machine for your condition, or even let you hire one to test it out.

If you’re not sure what to look for, our detailed buyer’s guide on TENS therapy and how it works can be found at the bottom of the article. Or, simply skip to our list of the best TENS machines.