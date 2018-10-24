Best meal replacement shake 2024: Get fit with help from Optimum Nutrition, Huel and more

Another reason to use a meal replacement shake is for simple convenience. It’s faster and easier than cooking a meal from scratch, but healthier than getting a takeaway or eating a ready meal. Some people also use these shakes because they have a low impact on the environment compared to some elements of the food industry. Meal replacement shakes used for this purpose don’t need to be low in calories; instead, you want them to provide all the nutrients that your body would normally get from your diet in the right proportions.

Certain people also use meal replacement shakes when they are looking to build lean muscle. In this case, the shake won’t necessarily be very low in calories but will have a high amount of protein at a rough ratio of 1:1 with carbs.

How many calories are in a meal replacement shake?

Shakes used for weight loss tend to contain about 150 to 250 calories per serving, and more if they’re mixed with milk instead of water. Shakes used to help build lean muscle or to replace meals for convenience rather than weight loss purposes will have more calories – around 350 to 500 per serving.

What other nutritional information should I look out for?

Once you’ve found a shake with the right amount of calories, check out the protein and carbohydrate content. Generally, meal replacement shakes will have 15 to 20g of protein and 30 to 40g of carbs, although shakes focussed on building lean muscle will have more protein.

Once you’ve checked out the protein, look at the fibre content; more fibre is good for your guts and will help you feel fuller for longer. Look for 4 to 7g of fibre in a serving as a minimum.

Vitamins and minerals are also important as you can quickly end up deficient in one or more of these if you’re consistently replacing real food with shakes. Check what vitamins and minerals are in the shake and also how large a percentage of your recommended intake of them this covers. You need to make sure you’re getting enough.

Are there meal replacement shakes for vegans?

Absolutely. These will substitute animal sources of protein such as whey for plant-based sources like pea, rice and soy.

What flavours are available?

The flavour of a meal replacement shake is important because we don’t just eat food to hit our nutritional requirements, but to enjoy it. Standard flavours include chocolate, vanilla and strawberry, but it doesn’t take much looking to dig up some more exotic options.

How much do meal replacement shakes cost?

When buying a tub of meal replacement powder, it’s important to check the serving size as well as the total amount of powder you’re getting: what can look like a cheap product might end up being more expensive than expected if you go through tubs rapidly due to a large serving size.

Generally, you can expect to pay between £10 and £25 for most tubs or sacks of powder, although there are some good cheaper options. Buy pre-mixed drinks and they will usually cost you £1 to £2 apiece.

