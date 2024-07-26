Pret’s coffee subscription is ruined – Here’s what you can do now

The maximum number of free flat whites you could possibly consume would be 155 a month assuming a month with 31 days. That’s a total monthly cost of £589, of which you only need to pay £30 with the current Pret subscription (so a £559 total saving).

When the plan changes in September, you’ll need to buy three half price flat whites (£1.90 each) to earn back your £5 monthly fee before you even start saving. And when this fee goes up to £10 next March, you’ll need to buy six flat whites a month to break even.

By next March, the maximum amount of money you’ll be able to save on half price flat whites will be £284.50/mth (taking into account the £10 fee), which is almost half of what you could save on the current “free coffee” system.

In short, loyal Club Pret members are going to be getting a bit of a raw deal from September – at least when compared to the current subscription terms.

So what are your options?

Alternative loyalty schemes

Don’t worry, I’m not going to do all the maths this time. There are a wealth of other high street coffee chains available and a lot of them also offer loyalty schemes. Here are a few of them and their perks:

Costa Coffee – Costa Club:

Free to join

Buy ten drinks (or five drinks if you use a reusable cup), and get one free

Free cake on your birthday

Starbucks – Starbucks Rewards

Free to join

Collect stars to get a free coffee. Each pound spent is three stars, with 150 stars earning you a free drink (meaning you must spend £50 to qualify for a free drink)

If you rack up 450 stars (£150), you’ll qualify for Gold Level. Gold Level members get extra shots of espresso, selected syrups and whipped cream for free. You also get a free drink on your birthday.

Cafe Nero – Loyalty Card

Just a digital version of the paper loyalty card

Buy nine coffees and get your 10th free

The independents

The best coffee shops are always the independent ones and if you live in a big city, such as London, there are tons to choose from. What’s more, many of these offer loyalty cards of their own. So, if you have a favourite spot that you frequent, it’s well worth checking if this is something you can take advantage of.

Making your own coffee

Of course, the most obvious way to save money on coffee is by making it yourself. There are lots of great ways to do this. The De’Longhi Magnifica Evo One Touch, Dedica Style and Nespresso Vertuo Pop are all good value machines that we’ve reviewed in our best coffee machines roundup.

If you’d rather not invest in a coffee machine, there are lots of other ways to make great coffee at home, whether that be with a cafetiere, moka pot, aeropress or V60.