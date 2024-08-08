Clever Coffee Dripper review: A simple and effective pour-over alternative

There is an argument that these paper filters present a potential environmental concern: they contribute to waste and the bleaching process that goes into their production has its own negative impact. I touched on a potential solution to this earlier: the eco-conscious brand “If You Care” produces unbleached, compostable alternatives – though these will cost you a bit more than the standard white filters. You could also consider reusable filters, though I can’t vouch for how well these work.

Another difficulty I have with the Clever Dripper is the cleaning. For the most part, this is simple enough, but it can be quite tricky to properly clean at the bottom of the inside and underneath where the plates are. I’ve been using my Clever Dripper for a little over three years now, taking what I believe to be very good care of it, and over time some scale has built up around these parts. Admittedly, this hasn’t affected the taste of the coffee and doesn’t seem to be too much of an issue beyond looking a little grimy.