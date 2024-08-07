Ezviz EP3x Pro video doorbell review: Good value but seriously flawed

It’s battery-powered, which makes installation pretty straightforward and comes with 32GB of internal storage so you can run it without a subscription. Cloud video clip storage is available from £5 per camera per month, but its human and package detection features work regardless of whether you opt for cloud storage or not.

It’s also weatherproof, rated at IP65, and there’s also an angled solar panel in the box, which connects to the doorbell via a couple of spade connectors at the rear.

The one big miss is that there’s no chime included in the box. You can add one (the Ezviz CH1) for an extra £35 (it also acts as a Wi-Fi repeater), but if not, you’ll have to rely on phone alerts or Google Home Assistant/Amazon Alexa smart speaker announcements. The doorbell can also be set up to ring a mechanical chime box, but as this is connected to the same spade connectors as the solar panel, you can’t have both connected simultaneously.

