Best budget cordless vacuum cleaner 2024: Cheap floor cleaners tried and tested – now cheaper for Prime Day

Some, however, come with the option of a soft roller, and our tests show that these tend to work much better on hard floors. They eschew bristles in favour of a more forgiving, cloth-like material that wraps around the roller and picks up larger particles more effectively. They also create a better seal with the floor, ensuring superior suction, and aren’t so aggressive on delicate surfaces.

More expensive vacuum cleaners might come with more than one roller or floor head, so you can swap them out depending on what type of job you’re doing. However, budget models will probably only come with a single roller, so make sure you’ve chosen the right one for your floors.

What specifications should I pay attention to?

Just because you’re buying a cordless vacuum cleaner on a budget, it doesn’t mean you have to compromise on specification. You won’t find that the cheapest machines have the highest specs, but there’s no need to compromise too much, particularly when it comes to weight, bin capacity and battery life.

Weight: How much a cordless vacuum cleaner weighs can have a significant impact on how easy it is to use. In handheld mode, a heavy vacuum cleaner will take its toll on your arms, since you have to carry it around and will often be holding it out and away from your body. While it’s not such a big problem in stick mode with the extension wand and floor head attached, a heavy unit can still be harder to push around. In terms of specifics, the lightest vacuums tend to hover around the 2.5kg mark, while the heaviest can go up to 4kg or above and can be quite tiring to use for long periods.

Bin capacity: The bigger the collection bin, the less often you will need to empty it. You will probably need to empty any cordless vacuum after each significant clean, but smaller bin capacities of 500ml or less might see you needing to empty during a clean, too. This isn’t a major problem as long as the bin is easy to empty, but it’s certainly something to bear in mind as emptying can be a messy job. Capacities of 650ml or more have an increased likelihood of getting you through a whole clean without having to pause.

Battery life: On a cordless vacuum, battery life is important, but be careful to compare apples with apples. A manufacturer’s claims might look impressive on paper but if they only relate to use in the vacuum’s low-power mode, you will rarely achieve it in real life. With cordless vacuums, we rarely use the lowest power mode as it’s only suitable for light cleans, which is why we test battery life in both low- and high-power modes.

We would expect a battery to last at least half an hour, to provide you with enough time to get a decent clean in. However, some cordless vacuum batteries can last closer to an hour on their most economical settings. With the power set to maximum, we would ideally like to see a vacuum still running after 10 minutes have passed, but it’s worth remembering that you should only need to resort to this setting for heavy spills.

What accessories do I need?

Many budget vacuum cleaners only come with the bare essentials of a crevice tool and a dusting brush, so look out for extras.

Some cordless vacuums might come with upholstery tools, designed to lift pet hair from furniture more efficiently. If you don’t have pets, they can still be useful, however, because they also work well on stairs.

Look out for the charging and storage hardware, too. Some cordless vacuum cleaners come with a simple charging lead that you connect straight to the cleaner, but storage and charging is easier and more convenient if some form of charging dock is supplied. Wall-mounted brackets are the most common type: these combine charging with storage, allowing you to hang the vacuum out of the way while topping it up at the same time.

