The best vacuum cleaners for pet hair tested in 2024: Now with Black Friday savings

Pet hair is one of the toughest jobs for a vacuum cleaner to handle and getting it out of the carpet is a nightmare. Pet hair gets everywhere, it never stops growing, it appears regularly (and in vast quantities) and it’s spectacularly good at sticking to things. Your standard vacuum’s floor head might be enough to make a good effort on your floors, as long as it’s got a rotating brush bar with stiff bristles. However, you probably don’t want to use the floor head to pull the hair out of your furniture, and they’re usually too bulky to tackle stairs.

Thankfully, there’s a good range of vacuum cleaners available that have been designed specifically with pets in mind. We’ve tested over 90 vacuums over the years and have put every model through a barrage of tests, including a tricky pet hair test, so we know exactly what to look out for when choosing a vacuum specifically for pet hair.

Below, you’ll find quick links to some of our favourites or you can jump a little further down the page to read the mini reviews of all our top picks. What’s more, if you’re unsure of what to look for when choosing a vacuum for pet hair, our buying guide at the bottom of this page will talk you through the most important need-to-knows.