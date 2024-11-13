Shark PowerDetect Clean & Empty Cordless Pet Vacuum (IP3251UKT) review: A typically brilliant Shark with a lot less emptying

It’s tricky to say exactly why, but I think it’s something to do with the angle I hold a vacuum at. I’m over six feet tall, so I use the vacuum at a more upright angle than shorter users might. I found I didn’t encounter this problem at all if I held the handle lower, creating a more acute angle between the stick and the floor, so shorter users may not suffer from the same problem.

The maximum suction was also slightly problematic on mats, as they had a tendency to lift and move. This was due to the increased suction engaging because the device detected it was on carpet. You can get around this by engaging the Eco mode, though.

As you can see from the chart below, I measured the maximum suction of this device to be slightly lower than I saw from self-emptying rivals like the Samsung Bespoke Jet Pro Extra and the Dyson V15 Detect, but it’s more powerful than the Ultenic FS1. In its Eco setting, however, it had the best suction of the lot.

When it comes to battery power, the Shark lasted 43mins 38secs in Eco mode and 10mins 14secs when maxed out. Again, the Samsung and Dyson cleaners perform slightly better, but there isn’t much in it.