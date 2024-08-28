LG USG10TY review: Great with the G4 OLED, not so good on its own

The USG10TY’s bar typically ties in nicely with the subwoofer, too. Listen to the soundbar without the subwoofer active and it sounds quite thin and unimposing. With the subwoofer in play, the soundstage changes profoundly. It gains enough bass gravitas to put the USG10TY in the mix with plenty of similarly priced but more traditionally designed soundbar-plus-subwoofer combinations.

Most of the time, the reasonably meaty bass coming out of the sub sounds like it’s attached quite well to the lower reaches of the soundbar’s dynamic range. The sound swells aggressively during action scenes with the sub in play too – aided by the impact of LG’s Triple Layer Spatial Sound effect. Suddenly things sound quite epic, even with an ultra-challenging scene like the main Jenny Lind performance in The Greatest Showman, to a degree I’d worried wouldn’t be possible from such a uniquely designed soundbar.

The USG10TY’s push to deliver an expansive soundstage doesn’t stop it from producing an impressive amount of fine detail. Ambient effects like wind and background music are always present and correct on the periphery of a mix, while specific placement effects are positioned accurately and tracked well.

One final strength is how much volume the system can produce without succumbing to distortions – despite how little room for manoeuvre the main soundbar’s speakers have.

The USG10TY can’t completely escape issues raised by its design, though. Male voices can sound a little hummy and voices generally struggle to sound like they’re coming from the action on screen rather than from the soundbar beneath it.

The subwoofer, meanwhile, sometimes succumbs to chuffing and phutting when playing extended bass rumbles, while the lack of any up-firing speakers means you get a fairly limited and slightly inconsistent sense of height with Atmos mixes. Some mid-treble sounds can be a touch harsh, and the difference in impact between the hefty bass from the sub and the sometimes slightly trapped trebles of the main bar can be a bit too obvious in dynamic soundtracks.