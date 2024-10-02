Samsung Galaxy S24 FE hands-on review: Hitting the fan

The display is the same 6.7in size as the Galaxy S24 Plus but it has the 2,340 x 1,080 resolution of the regular S24’s screen. Stretching those pixels over a larger space results in a lower – but not disastrously so – pixel density of 385 ppi. The refresh rate is still 120Hz but this isn’t an LTPO panel like its pricier siblings, so it can only adjust between 60Hz and 120Hz, rather than dipping as low as 1Hz to preserve battery life. It is said to get brighter than the S23 FE, at least, with Samsung claiming a peak of 1,900 nits.

We’ll need to wait for our full review to find out how much performance is sacrificed with the Exynos 2400e chipset but the phone certainly felt nippy enough in the hands-on session. The 3.1GHz SoC is backed up by 8GB of RAM and either 128GB or 256GB of onboard storage. Compared to the Galaxy S23 FE, the vapour cooling chamber is also 11% larger this year, which should hopefully result in better heat management during gaming sessions.