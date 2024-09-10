Practical tips to increase your internet speed

Likewise, if you’re using a Wi-Fi repeater, you’re halving the potential speeds you can achieve by virtue of how repeaters work.

All of the components in your network should be rated for at least the connection speed that’s being delivered to your home if you want to avoid having chokepoints.

Check for interference or poor Wi-Fi placement

In the case of Wi-Fi specifically, there’s plenty that can reduce speeds or even cause connection issues. Any Wi-Fi device should have good signal strength to your router or devices that extend your router’s Wi-Fi range.

You can also experiment with moving your router to a more central location or angling its antennas in different ways to get the right signal spread for your home. Certain appliances can cause radio interference, so switching them off or moving them to another location is another potential solution.

Switch to Ethernet cables

While Wi-Fi is convenient, Ethernet cables are the gold standard in home networking for speed and reliability. They also improve latency, so if you’re doing something like online gaming, a wired connection is the best.

If you don’t want the hassle of laying an Ethernet cable throughout your home, you have the option of using Powerline Ethernet technology, where network signals are sent over the copper power lines in your home. As long as the wiring in your house is amenable, this can be a good solution for devices like smart TVs or desktop computers in far-flung corners of your home.

Use mesh Wi-Fi

Although it’s a significantly more expensive option, mesh Wi-Fi router systems are a great way to get excellent speeds and eliminate any Wi-Fi dead zones in your home. This is essentially a network of small routers that act as one large router. The mesh units communicate with each other using a backchannel, and as you move through your home, devices will seamlessly move between mesh nodes. We’ve tested loads of mesh routers at Expert Reviews, and we’ve compiled a roundup of the best mesh Wi-Fi Routers to make your buying decision much easier.

Use a VPN

Some ISPs will limit the speeds of certain types of traffic in a practice known as “shaping”, where specific types of traffic get less bandwidth than others. For example, you might get great speeds for streaming video, but large video game downloads might slow to a crawl.

One way to get around this, or at least diagnose if shaping is the issue, is to use a VPN. When the VPN is active, your ISP can’t tell what you’re doing on the internet, other than you’re using a VPN. Unless they also throttle the speeds of VPN services, you should see a performance increase compared to those without a VPN.

We wouldn’t suggest this as a permanent solution, but if it does seem like your ISP is throttling certain types of traffic, you may want to consider upgrading to a different package or even switching ISPs. If this is something you’re considering, then read our roundup of the best VPNs to find the one that’s right for you.

Tune your router’s settings

Routers are responsible for “quality of service” on your network. In other words, the router has to decide which clients on your home network get how much of the available bandwidth. So, for example, should game downloads from Steam be prioritised over working from home, streaming video or online gaming?

In modern routers, you can usually tell the router what things you want prioritised in its settings. How user-friendly this is depends on the age and type of the router, but there’s almost always a way to tell the router to give certain devices or specific services priority over everything else.

Don’t be afraid to switch providers

If nothing you do gets you better broadband speeds, then you always have the option to change to a different provider. Thanks to rules and reforms by Ofcom, you can switch to another provider with no penalty as long as certain conditions are met. Relative to speeds, there should be a minimum guaranteed speed in the contract you signed with your provider, and if the ISP can’t get your speeds up to or above that minimum, you can freely look somewhere else.

If you are in the market for a new ISP, we’ve tested and reviewed all the major providers in the UK and found the best broadband providers, so you don’t have to.