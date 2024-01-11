Hyperoptic broadband review: A great all-rounder

Hyperoptic is one of the (relatively) new breed of full-fibre providers, challenging the big-name broadbrand providers with superfast connections. Many of its tariffs are symmetrical, delivering upload speeds that are just as fast as the downloads. That’s something most of the big names simply can’t match.

What’s also clear from our survey is that the well-known brands can’t match Hyperoptic’s level of performance and customer satisfaction. The company narrowly pushes ahead of Zen Internet to claim this year’s speed award, with almost two thirds of the Hyperoptic customers we surveyed declaring themselves very satisfied with the speeds on offer.