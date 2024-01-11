Three Broadband review: A superb value offering

Three does home broadband very differently to most providers. Instead of running fibre-optic cables to your door, it relies on the company’s mobile network to provide a home broadband service that’s based on either 4G or 5G networks, depending on the coverage in your area.

This approach has pros and cons. On the plus side, it’s much easier to install – nobody needs to dig up your property to get the broadband installed. If you’re a student in a short-term let, for example, or you live in an apartment block where installing physical lines can be tricky, Three’s solution could be ideal.

On the downside, you’re relying on mobile coverage. Even 5G networks can’t consistently match the top speeds of a full-fibre connection and mobile networks suffer increased latency, which can have an impact on applications such as video calls and online gaming.

Yet, there’s one category in which Three’s offering is an undeniable winner: value. Whether you’re on 4G or 5G, the service costs only £20/mth and the network normally throws in a few months for free when you take out a subscription. More than 8/10 Three broadband customers said they were happy with the value they were receiving, handing Three the Value award in this year’s Expert Reviews Broadband awards.

Indeed, it was a pretty strong showing from Three across the board, suggesting the company’s unusual approach to home broadband has merit. Let’s dig deeper to find out more about the service.