Best powerline adapter 2024: Our recommended WiFi kit is now cheaper on Amazon

The best powerline adapters are a must-have in 2024. Slow or inconsistent internet access just isn’t acceptable, especially now that many of us work from home. But a regular Wi-Fi router will struggle to reach rooms at the back of the house, in your loft or in the garden.

Powerline networking solves that problem by sending data over the electrical wiring in your home. Simply plug an adapter into any mains socket and you’ve got a stable internet connection wherever you need it. Powerline networking may not be as fast as a direct Ethernet connection to your router, but it’s a lot more convenient, and speeds are fine for work, entertainment and even gaming. It’s also cheaper and simpler than a mesh Wi-Fi setup.

We’ve thoroughly tested a wide range of systems to help you find your perfect powerline adapter. Below you’ll find details of our extensive testing procedure, along with our recommendations for the fastest, most versatile and best-value adapters, and at the bottom of the page, you’ll find our buying guide to choosing the right HomePlugs for you.