Black Friday bargain: Aqara’s tech can kickstart your smart home on the cheap

A smart home – where all appliances are connected and controllable via your smartphone or smart speaker – is brilliant for adding convenience and peace of mind, both when you’re at home and on the road.

But with smart home tech often sitting on the pricey side, things can get expensive fast. So if you’re looking to start building the automated smart home of your dreams, you should look at Aqara’s range of smart home technology. With everything from smart locks to radiator thermostats on offer, your home will be smart in no time – at a price that won’t break the bank.

In all, the discounts add up to a massive £186 across five products. Here’s what each part does, and how big a discount bargain hunters can get.

Aqara Video Doorbell G4: Was £120, now £84 (30% off)

Video doorbells serve two purposes. Not only do they offer a live video feed to check who’s outside without opening the door, but they also offer enhanced security by keeping an eye on the front of your house.

The G4 offers pretty much everything you could look for in a video doorbell. With support for Google Assistant, Amazon Alexa and Apple HomeKit Secure Video (with Matter support planned), it will slot right into your current setup, with a crisp 1080p sensor and infrared night vision.

Even at full price it offered exceptional value, with its bundled indoor chime and seven days of cloud storage with no hidden fees. You can pop in a microSD card of up to 512GB capacity for 24/7 recording, and there’s even optional built-in voice changing for added privacy.

Aqara Smart Lock U200: Was £270, now £190 (30% off)

Ready to say goodbye to keys and rely on something a bit smarter? Aqara’s Smart Lock U200 is a feature-rich solution at a competitive Black Friday price.

The most important feature in a smart lock is flexibility, and the U200 has plenty of ways to get the door to open up, including mechanical keys, PIN codes, fingerprint recognition and NFC via iPhone or Apple Watch. You can even create temporary passwords to give to guests or pet sitters for limited-time access.

It supports Apple HomeKit, Google Home, Amazon Alexa, Samsung SmartThings and Matter over Thread, and it’s easy to install too, fitting neatly over your existing lock with no drilling required.

Aqara Presence Sensor FP2: Was £83, now £58.09 (30% off)

Being able to detect people in your smart home is really handy, but cameras can feel a bit intrusive.

That’s where the Aqara Presence Sensor FP2 comes in. It uses a single radar sensor to monitor rooms of up to 430 square feet. You can even divide rooms into up to 30 zones, with automation for each segment, making it like having a bunch of PIR sensors at once.

The FP2 has a built-in light sensor, and can detect up to five people at a time to make smart home automations for smart devices like blinds and lights automatically kick in based on people’s behaviour and ambient light. You can even attach it to the ceiling for fall detection, making it an invaluable accessory for vulnerable relatives’ homes.

Aqara Radiator Thermostat E1: Was £55, now £40 (27% off)*

As winter draws in, you’ve already probably turned the heating on. But the Aqara Radiator Thermostat E1 can beat you to it each day, before you even get home, making your house toasty in advance. It fits most radiators directly, and shows the temperature on a nice, friendly panel on top.

While it supports geofencing to judge whether heating is required, it gets even better when tied to other Aqara devices. With the Aqara Temperature and Humidity Sensor, for example, it can switch on or off in real time relative to the ambient temperature. And if it’s attached to the Aqara Door and Window Sensor, it can automatically turn off the heating if it notes the window is open to save energy.

Note that this requires an Aqara Zigbee 3.0 Hub like the one below.

Aqara Hub M3: Was £130, now £100 (23% off)

As your smart home gets more complicated, you’ll want a hub to be its brain, to manage all the devices and ensure everything runs smoothly.

The Aqara Smart Hub M3 obviously supports Aqara Zigbee and Thread devices, but also integrates third-party devices into the Aqara Home app. It provides both wired and wireless connectivity and has a built-in smart IR Blaster both to send commands out and to receive status updates from compatible devices.

Normally all five of these would come to £658, but this Black Friday, you can get them all for under £500 – just £472. So act today, and ensure that your home is smart for 2025.

* Requires an Aqara Zigbee 3.0 Hub.