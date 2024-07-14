The Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 5 was expensive when it first launched, but this Amazon Prime Day deal is the cheapest it’s ever been

It might be a year old, but we still think the Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 5 is the best foldable you can buy this Amazon Prime Day

The Galaxy Z Fold 6 was revealed last week and, predictably, Samsung’s latest foldable smartphone costs a pretty penny, starting at a lofty £1,799. The good news, however, is that if you’re in the market for a high-end foldy Samsung, then now’s the time to get one, with the previous Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 5 dropping in price in the Amazon Prime Day sales.

On the eve of its first birthday, the Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 5 costs £1,149 until 17 July, which is a huge £360 reduction compared to the average price. And, since our smartphone expert, Ben Johnston, wrote that the Z Fold 6 “doesn’t feel like much of an advancement” in his hands-on review last week, you’ll not only be saving loads of money, but you won’t need to worry about missing out when it comes to new features, either.

Important Amazon Prime Day information It’s worth a reminder that you need to be an Amazon Prime member to take advantage of this deal. If you’re not already, you can sign up for a free 30-day trial by clicking the yellow button below.



Sign up for a free Amazon Prime trial

Did the Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 5 get a good review?

In our full Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 5 review last year, we awarded the handset four stars out of five.

last year, we awarded the handset four stars out of five. We also gave it an Expert Reviews Recommended award.

View deal at Amazon

What’s so good about the Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 5?

The Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 5 massively improved on the design of its predecessor. Not only is it thinner – due in part to the ability to fully close when folded – but it’s also a little lighter at just 253g.

Performance and battery life was also hugely improved. Up until this year it was the fastest foldable we’d ever tested, courtesy of the Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 2, yet it’s also one of the longest-lasting, with a battery life of 23hrs 49mins in my tests.

Foldable smartphones are still a rather unique proposition, with some particularly useful software tweaks. A Windows-like taskbar is located at the bottom of the large inner screen, for example, which helps when launching multiple apps, and the Flex Mode feature is useful in the camera app, with your captured snaps displayed on the left-hand side as you keep taking pictures on the right.

Are there any disadvantages to this Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 5 deal?

We didn’t like the price when the Galaxy Z Fold 5 first released, but since we’re now looking at a saving of £600 compared to the launch price, that’s pretty much a moot point.

Despite recent advancements, the flexible inner screen is still quite fragile and is prone to scratches and fingernail dents. Plus, replacing a damaged screen can cost a lot of money.

View deal at Amazon

How has the Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 5’s price changed over time on Amazon?

At £1,149, this is the cheapest the Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 5 has ever been.

It cost £1,749 at launch and the price average is £1,509.

Where can I find more smartphone deals?

How does Expert Reviews find deals during Amazon Prime Day?

It’s been a busy few deals-hunting days for the Expert Reviews team. We’ve been hard at work searching for the best bargains during Amazon Prime Day, and if you’re curious about how we do it, you can read our in-depth article here.

View deal at Amazon