Get a stunning saving on the five-star Google Pixel 8 smartphone via award-winning network Voxi
For a limited time, you can pick up the five-star Google Pixel 8 for just £385 via Voxi – a gigantic saving of £389
Voxi, which happens to be our favourite mobile network overall, has an incredible handset-only deal for you: the five-star, Expert Reviews Recommended award-winning Google Pixel 8 smartphone with 128GB of storage for a price that makes mincemeat of the competition. It’s now just £385, or £389 down from its usual price of £774, compared to the £629 you’d pay via Amazon at the time of writing.
What’s more, you can also choose to pay for the handset in 12, 24, 30 or 36-month installments with 0% interest, if you’d rather not buy it outright, and it’s incredibly easy to combine it with one of Voxi’s attention-grabbing SIM plans. Time is of the essence, though, because this peach of a deal will expire on 24 September.
Did the Google Pixel 8 get a good review?
- In our Google Pixel 8 review, we gave the smartphone a maximum five stars out of five.
- We also gave it an Expert Reviews Recommended award, which is the second-highest honour we can give a product.
What’s so good about the Google Pixel 8?
- It features excellent AI camera tricks, including the Magic Eraser that removes unwanted elements from the background and Best Take, which lets you select the best faces from a range of similar photos.
- The Pixel 8 lasted for 25hrs 16mins in our video-rundown test, which is three hours longer than the Google Pixel 7.
- The screen boasts a refresh rate of 120Hz, compared to the 90Hz of the previous generation.
Are there any disadvantages to this Google Pixel 8 deal?
- The main issue our reviewer Nathan Spendelow had with the Google Pixel 8 is that the design changes are relatively minor compared to the Pixel 7, while the camera hardware is similar too.
- The Google Pixel 9 has now been released so it’s no longer the most up-to-date phone in Google’s armoury.
How has the Google Pixel 8 price changed over time?
- The five-star phone was £699 when we first reviewed it.
- Its average price on Amazon is £622, which makes this Voxi deal unmissable if you’re in the market for a new Android phone.
As the Deals Editor of Expert Reviews, I’m always on the lookout for the best smartphone offers for our readers and you can find a full explanation of my methods in this dedicated article.