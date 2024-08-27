Get a stunning saving on the five-star Google Pixel 8 smartphone via award-winning network Voxi

Voxi, which happens to be our favourite mobile network overall, has an incredible handset-only deal for you: the five-star, Expert Reviews Recommended award-winning Google Pixel 8 smartphone with 128GB of storage for a price that makes mincemeat of the competition. It’s now just £385, or £389 down from its usual price of £774, compared to the £629 you’d pay via Amazon at the time of writing.

What’s more, you can also choose to pay for the handset in 12, 24, 30 or 36-month installments with 0% interest, if you’d rather not buy it outright, and it’s incredibly easy to combine it with one of Voxi’s attention-grabbing SIM plans. Time is of the essence, though, because this peach of a deal will expire on 24 September.

Did the Google Pixel 8 get a good review?