Best Nokia phone 2024: Find the finest Nokia smartphone for you

Nokia topped the mobile phone market for a decade around the turn of the millennium but, with the rise of the iPhone and then Android, it seemed as though they just didn’t understand the smartphone market and they nearly disappeared from view. The smartphone market can be brutal, and making phones that can regain lost market share is a tall order. Nokia certainly seems to have achieved it. Their phones are definitely worth considering again, with their best phones proudly standing shoulder-to-shoulder with workhorse handsets from the other big brands.

We’ve tested thousands of phones over the years and, even without our rigorous battery of tests, we can tell a good phone from a bad one. There’s no Nokia nostalgia at play here – if the phone’s no good, we won’t sugarcoat it.

Below, you’ll find a roundup of the best Nokia phones that the Finnish brand has to offer for contemporary customers. Nokia may not have the market dominance it once had, but this underdog is fighting back and rising fast. All of the phones we’ve highlighted here are worth your attention.