Best kids’ phone 2024: Child-friendly and cheap with Amazon deals

How we test kids’ phones

While we don’t have any young children on staff, we do have a set list of requirements that we use to determine a phone’s suitability for kids. First of all, we’re looking for value – nobody wants to be dropping hundreds on their child’s first phone, so we look at what the handset offers for the price.

From there, we’ll run our usual tests, starting with downloading the Geekbench and GFXBench apps, which assess the CPU and GPU, respectively. The apps deliver a set of scores that we can then use to compare the phone’s processing power to similarly priced competitors. For the display, we use a colorimeter and DisplayCal software, which judges how well a screen reproduces colours, as well as contrast and brightness.

The final two aspects are likely to be most important to your kids – battery life and cameras. To test the battery, we set the brightness to 170cd/m², to maintain consistency across all tested devices, engage flight mode and run our looping video. When the phone dies, we record the timestamp to see how long it lasted. Finally, we put all camera lenses to the test in a variety of settings, including indoor and outdoor shots, landscapes and low light, as well as seeing how the stabilisation holds up to rapidly panning video.

READ NEXT: Best budget phone

The best kids’ phones you can buy in 2024

1. Motorola Moto G31: Best overall phone for kids

Price when reviewed: £100 | Check price at Amazon

Great for… excellent screen and phenomenal battery life

excellent screen and phenomenal battery life Not so great for… so-so performance and poor video capture

While it wasn’t the best value at its original price, the Motorola Moto G31 has since been reduced to a point where it’s pretty much unbeatable. The G31 offers reliable performance, a decent array of cameras and an attractive design, all while barely making a dent in your bank balance. Best of all, the epic battery lasted for nearly a full day in our tests, so should ensure that your child will always be available should you need to contact them.

Read our full Motorola Moto G31 review

Key specs – Processor: Octa-core 2GHz MediaTek Helio G85; Display: 6.4in 2,400 x 1,080; Storage: 64GB; Camera: 50MP, 8MP (ultrawide), 2MP (macro); Operating system: Android 11