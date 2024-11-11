How to setup a Ring Video Doorbell
If you have a new Ring Video Doorbell – battery or wired – and you're wondering how to install it properly, this guide will help
Ring was the first company to offer a smart video doorbell and, despite the market being saturated with options, Ring remains a popular choice. While the design of their video doorbell hasn’t changed all that much since that first Ring Video Doorbell was launched in 2014, there are now several models available to choose from in the Ring portfolio.
They might look similar but they offer different features, and the set up can vary between models too. For instance, it’s a little simpler to install a wired Ring Doorbell if you’re replacing an existing wired doorbell, but battery-powered doorbells tend to be even easier to install than the wired options.
In this article, I’m going to explain how to set up a Ring Video Doorbell, both battery-powered and wired. For some extra information and some expert tips on how to do things right, I spoke to Tim Potter, senior product manager at Ring, along with Jeff Ketelaars, co-founder of Security Guards Only, and Bobby Lynn, owner and operator at LiveWire Electrical.
What is a Ring Video Doorbell?
A Ring Video Doorbell is a battery or mains-powered doorbell that you mount to your door, doorframe or wall to monitor the outside of your home.
As Jeff Ketelaars, of Security Guards Only, says: “A Ring Video Doorbell is a smart device that acts as both a doorbell and a security camera. It lets you see, hear and talk to anyone at your door through your phone, tablet or computer, whether you’re home or away.”
“With built-in motion sensors and a camera, it sends real-time alerts and records video when someone comes to your door. It’s a great option for those who want to make a DIY home security system”, says Ketelaars.
Tim Potter of Ring adds: “Integrating video monitoring, motion detection, two-way communication and more into a single, easy-to-install doorbell unit, Ring Video Doorbells provide a seamless experience that simplifies home monitoring for everyone. It’s ideal for those who want to keep an eye on what’s going on around their homes, without the complexity of traditional security systems.”
There are a variety of different models – eight in total – and each one provides you with a range of features through the Ring app on your smartphone or tablet.
What are the different types of Ring doorbells?
This is the list of the eight current Ring Video Doorbells:
- Video Doorbell (2nd Gen)
- Battery Video Doorbell (2024)
- Battery Video Doorbell Plus
- Battery Video Doorbell Pro
- Peephole Camera
- Video Doorbell Wired
- Wired Video Doorbell Pro
- Video Doorbell Elite
You’ll need to know which Ring Video Doorbell you have in order to set it up correctly. Most of the Ring Video Doorbells can be installed yourself in a matter of minutes, but some – like the Ring Video Doorbell Elite – require professional installation. You may also want to consider professional installation for the wired models, especially if you aren’t replacing an existing wired doorbell. It’s also important to remember that each Ring doorbell comes with a 30-day trial in which you can return the device for a full refund, if, for whatever reason, you decide it isn’t for you.
Tim Potter says: “A battery-powered Ring Video Doorbell offers a simple and flexible option for anyone who wants to prioritise security and convenience. The battery-powered design eliminates the need for complex wiring – allowing for an easy installation even in locations without existing doorbell wiring – and makes it a great choice for renters.”
When it comes to the wired options, Potter says: “The installation for a hardwired Ring Video Doorbell involves connecting the doorbell to your existing doorbell wiring.” He adds: “This setup ensures that, once installed, you benefit from the consistent power supply of a wired connection, so you never have to worry about recharging batteries, whilst offering reliable performance and uninterrupted security monitoring.”
How to install a Ring Video Doorbell
Follow these steps to install your Ring Video Doorbell. Make sure you have an active internet connection because you’ll need it for both the Ring app and the doorbell’s connection to your network.
1. Charge the battery
If you’ve opted for a battery model, you’ll need to charge the battery before you can install your Ring Video Doorbell. It can take up to 24 hours, so get this done before you move onto the next steps.
How you get the battery out depends on which model you have, but most have a quick release system that just requires a simple push. Charge the battery using the Micro-USB charging cable included in the box. As you start charging, you will see both a red and green light on the battery. Once only the green light remains lit, the battery is ready to be put back into the Ring Video Doorbell and you can continue with the setup. Make sure you remove the protective card before you put the battery back in.
2. Download the Ring app
You’ll also need to download the Ring app – available on Google Play and Apple’s App Store – before you can set up your Ring Video Doorbell. The app will not only allow you to see a Live View of what your Ring Video Doorbell is showing, but you’ll be able to talk to visitors and receive notifications. However, if you want to get custom notifications for package detection, for example, or you want to be able to record and download footage, you’ll need to sign up to a Ring Protect Subscription.
Once you’ve downloaded the Ring app, you’ll need to select ‘Set Up a Device’ and then choose ‘Doorbells’. You’ll be asked to scan the QR code on your Ring Video Doorbell – you’ll find this either under the removable faceplate, if your doorbell has one, or on the packaging – and once you’ve scanned the QR code, the Ring app will detect which model you have and provide you with setup instructions.
3. Add a few details
You’ll need to add a few details within the Ring app, including the location your doorbell will be in and what you want to call it. You can choose between Front Door, Back Door, Office or Customised. It’s a helpful feature if you have more than one Ring Video Doorbell, or if you might have more in the future.
4. Get the tools you’ll need
Your Ring Video Doorbell battery is charged (if applicable) and you’ve added your details in the app, now you’ll need to gather the tools you’ll need for installation. You will find nearly everything you need in the box: the instructions, the charging cables, the mounting plate, a screwdriver and screws. The screws are very important – don’t use any screws other than the ones that came with your Ring Video Doorbell or you might damage your doorbell, create a fire hazard or risk serious injury.
As you will need to remove your old doorbell, you might also want to locate a flathead screwdriver, a Phillips screwdriver and a box cutter, as required. You may also need a drill, though a special masonry drill bit is included with some models.
5. Connect to Wi-Fi
Next, since all Ring Video Doorbells – whether battery-powered or wired – require internet access, you’re going to need your Wi-Fi password.
Bobby Lynn of LiveWire Electrical says: “Nothing is more frustrating than slow notifications and glitchy video because of weak Wi-Fi. If it turns out the Wi-Fi is weak where you want to install it, a Wi-Fi extender could be a huge help.”
Turn on location access for the Ring app in your settings – this is to improve Wi-Fi functionality and simplify location-based setups. You’ll then need to get close to your Ring Video Doorbell and stay within its field of view until you have finished the setup. Log onto your Wi-Fi network in the Ring app when prompted and wait for it to connect.
6. Turn off the power
If your Ring Video Doorbell is wired, your next step is to turn off the power. Lynn says: “Turn off your home’s power at the fuses before you do anything else. That’s an absolute must to avoid any nasty shocks. Also, double-check that the existing doorbell wires are compatible and not damaged – it’s important to avoid issues down the road. If wiring isn’t your forte, hiring a qualified electrician might be a wise move to make sure it’s all set up safely and correctly.”
If you’re confident in your skills, find the switch that supplies power to your doorbell system and turn it off, or turn off the main switch if you aren’t sure.
7. Remove your old doorbell
You’ll need to remove your old doorbell, whether you have a battery-powered Ring Video Doorbell or a wired Ring Video Doorbell. Disconnect the wires and then decide what to do with your old doorbell.
8. Attach the bracket
Hold your Ring Video Doorbell up to your wall or door and mark the screw holes. You’ll want the screw terminals on the back of the doorbell to sit roughly where your doorbell wires come out of the wall. There’s also a corner wedge kit in the box with your Ring Video Doorbell that can tilt or rotate your doorbell’s view as required.
Depending on the surface you are mounting the bracket on, get your drill ready and pre-drill your marked holes with a 6mm masonry drill bit. You will then need to push wall plugs into the holes, ready for installation.
9. Attach the doorbell wires
Next up is attaching the wires, assuming you’re installing a wired Ring Video Doorbell. Ring recommends that you trim or strip the wires so that less than 10mm of wire is exposed and, if you have any frayed wires, twist them tight. You’ll then need to connect the wires. In the setup instructions, Ring says to “loop one doorbell wire around each of the screw terminals on the rear of your Ring Doorbell, then tighten the screws.”
The instructions add: “If your wires are too short to reach, use the included wire extenders and wire nuts to lengthen them. Then just feed any hanging wires or connectors back into your wall.”
It’s also important to make sure the wires aren’t touching. Ring says, “no part of either doorbell wire should touch the wire or the terminal screw on the other side.”
10. Mount your Ring doorbell
Once you’re all connected, it’s time to mount your Ring Video Doorbell to your wall or door. Use the mounting screws included in your Ring Video Doorbell box for this and grab the Phillips screwdriver with a slim profile. Pop the faceplate on and screw it into place by inserting the short security screw into the bottom and tightening with the screwdriver, again, included in the box.
If you’ve been installing a wired Ring Doorbell, remember to turn your power back on once all these steps are complete.
11. Choose your preferences
The final steps in setting up a Ring Video Doorbell involve choosing your preferences in the Ring app to make sure you get the most out of it. Potter says: “Customising your Ring Video Doorbell’s camera options is key to tailoring the device to your specific security needs.”
He adds: “You can adjust key camera features, such as motion detection zones, video recording length and more. For instance, setting up customised motion zones helps you focus the camera’s attention on areas that matter most, like your front garden or drive. By drawing your Motion Zones to cover only areas you want the Ring device to monitor, you can more effectively monitor the area you want as well as reduce the number of “false positive” motion alerts.”
You might also want to invite other people to be shared users – for example, family members or housemates – or you may want to link up your new Video Doorbell with other Ring cameras, or set up a chime.
Lynn echoes what Potter says in terms of customising your device, adding: “If the sensitivity is too high, your phone could be buzzing non-stop, especially if your doorbell faces a busy area. Too low, and you might miss something important. I recommend experimenting with the settings at different times of the day – it’s the best way to balance notifications with your daily routines and make sure your doorbell works for your space.”
Ketelaars also adds: “You can also tweak the motion sensitivity so you’re not flooded with alerts from passing cars or moving trees. Another useful feature is ‘People Only Mode’, which cuts down on false alarms by only notifying you when it detects a person.”
That’s it. Now your Ring Video Doorbell should be all set up and ready to use, helping you monitor your home whether you’re at home or away.