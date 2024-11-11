How to setup a Ring Video Doorbell

How to install a Ring Video Doorbell

Follow these steps to install your Ring Video Doorbell. Make sure you have an active internet connection because you’ll need it for both the Ring app and the doorbell’s connection to your network.

1. Charge the battery

If you’ve opted for a battery model, you’ll need to charge the battery before you can install your Ring Video Doorbell. It can take up to 24 hours, so get this done before you move onto the next steps.

How you get the battery out depends on which model you have, but most have a quick release system that just requires a simple push. Charge the battery using the Micro-USB charging cable included in the box. As you start charging, you will see both a red and green light on the battery. Once only the green light remains lit, the battery is ready to be put back into the Ring Video Doorbell and you can continue with the setup. Make sure you remove the protective card before you put the battery back in.

2. Download the Ring app

You’ll also need to download the Ring app – available on Google Play and Apple’s App Store – before you can set up your Ring Video Doorbell. The app will not only allow you to see a Live View of what your Ring Video Doorbell is showing, but you’ll be able to talk to visitors and receive notifications. However, if you want to get custom notifications for package detection, for example, or you want to be able to record and download footage, you’ll need to sign up to a Ring Protect Subscription.

Once you’ve downloaded the Ring app, you’ll need to select ‘Set Up a Device’ and then choose ‘Doorbells’. You’ll be asked to scan the QR code on your Ring Video Doorbell – you’ll find this either under the removable faceplate, if your doorbell has one, or on the packaging – and once you’ve scanned the QR code, the Ring app will detect which model you have and provide you with setup instructions.

3. Add a few details

You’ll need to add a few details within the Ring app, including the location your doorbell will be in and what you want to call it. You can choose between Front Door, Back Door, Office or Customised. It’s a helpful feature if you have more than one Ring Video Doorbell, or if you might have more in the future.

4. Get the tools you’ll need

Your Ring Video Doorbell battery is charged (if applicable) and you’ve added your details in the app, now you’ll need to gather the tools you’ll need for installation. You will find nearly everything you need in the box: the instructions, the charging cables, the mounting plate, a screwdriver and screws. The screws are very important – don’t use any screws other than the ones that came with your Ring Video Doorbell or you might damage your doorbell, create a fire hazard or risk serious injury.

As you will need to remove your old doorbell, you might also want to locate a flathead screwdriver, a Phillips screwdriver and a box cutter, as required. You may also need a drill, though a special masonry drill bit is included with some models.

5. Connect to Wi-Fi

Next, since all Ring Video Doorbells – whether battery-powered or wired – require internet access, you’re going to need your Wi-Fi password.

Bobby Lynn of LiveWire Electrical says: “Nothing is more frustrating than slow notifications and glitchy video because of weak Wi-Fi. If it turns out the Wi-Fi is weak where you want to install it, a Wi-Fi extender could be a huge help.”

Turn on location access for the Ring app in your settings – this is to improve Wi-Fi functionality and simplify location-based setups. You’ll then need to get close to your Ring Video Doorbell and stay within its field of view until you have finished the setup. Log onto your Wi-Fi network in the Ring app when prompted and wait for it to connect.

6. Turn off the power

If your Ring Video Doorbell is wired, your next step is to turn off the power. Lynn says: “Turn off your home’s power at the fuses before you do anything else. That’s an absolute must to avoid any nasty shocks. Also, double-check that the existing doorbell wires are compatible and not damaged – it’s important to avoid issues down the road. If wiring isn’t your forte, hiring a qualified electrician might be a wise move to make sure it’s all set up safely and correctly.”

If you’re confident in your skills, find the switch that supplies power to your doorbell system and turn it off, or turn off the main switch if you aren’t sure.

7. Remove your old doorbell

You’ll need to remove your old doorbell, whether you have a battery-powered Ring Video Doorbell or a wired Ring Video Doorbell. Disconnect the wires and then decide what to do with your old doorbell.

8. Attach the bracket

Hold your Ring Video Doorbell up to your wall or door and mark the screw holes. You’ll want the screw terminals on the back of the doorbell to sit roughly where your doorbell wires come out of the wall. There’s also a corner wedge kit in the box with your Ring Video Doorbell that can tilt or rotate your doorbell’s view as required.

Depending on the surface you are mounting the bracket on, get your drill ready and pre-drill your marked holes with a 6mm masonry drill bit. You will then need to push wall plugs into the holes, ready for installation.

9. Attach the doorbell wires

Next up is attaching the wires, assuming you’re installing a wired Ring Video Doorbell. Ring recommends that you trim or strip the wires so that less than 10mm of wire is exposed and, if you have any frayed wires, twist them tight. You’ll then need to connect the wires. In the setup instructions, Ring says to “loop one doorbell wire around each of the screw terminals on the rear of your Ring Doorbell, then tighten the screws.”

The instructions add: “If your wires are too short to reach, use the included wire extenders and wire nuts to lengthen them. Then just feed any hanging wires or connectors back into your wall.”

It’s also important to make sure the wires aren’t touching. Ring says, “no part of either doorbell wire should touch the wire or the terminal screw on the other side.”

10. Mount your Ring doorbell

Once you’re all connected, it’s time to mount your Ring Video Doorbell to your wall or door. Use the mounting screws included in your Ring Video Doorbell box for this and grab the Phillips screwdriver with a slim profile. Pop the faceplate on and screw it into place by inserting the short security screw into the bottom and tightening with the screwdriver, again, included in the box.

If you’ve been installing a wired Ring Doorbell, remember to turn your power back on once all these steps are complete.

11. Choose your preferences

The final steps in setting up a Ring Video Doorbell involve choosing your preferences in the Ring app to make sure you get the most out of it. Potter says: “Customising your Ring Video Doorbell’s camera options is key to tailoring the device to your specific security needs.”

He adds: “You can adjust key camera features, such as motion detection zones, video recording length and more. For instance, setting up customised motion zones helps you focus the camera’s attention on areas that matter most, like your front garden or drive. By drawing your Motion Zones to cover only areas you want the Ring device to monitor, you can more effectively monitor the area you want as well as reduce the number of “false positive” motion alerts.”

You might also want to invite other people to be shared users – for example, family members or housemates – or you may want to link up your new Video Doorbell with other Ring cameras, or set up a chime.

Lynn echoes what Potter says in terms of customising your device, adding: “If the sensitivity is too high, your phone could be buzzing non-stop, especially if your doorbell faces a busy area. Too low, and you might miss something important. I recommend experimenting with the settings at different times of the day – it’s the best way to balance notifications with your daily routines and make sure your doorbell works for your space.”

Ketelaars also adds: “You can also tweak the motion sensitivity so you’re not flooded with alerts from passing cars or moving trees. Another useful feature is ‘People Only Mode’, which cuts down on false alarms by only notifying you when it detects a person.”

That’s it. Now your Ring Video Doorbell should be all set up and ready to use, helping you monitor your home whether you’re at home or away.