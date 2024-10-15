Sage’s new coffee machine has cold brew and its fastest coffee to date

The Sage Oracle Jet launches today and is packed with some exciting new features including cold drinks and three minute espressos

One of coffee’s most exciting new launches is available from today – the Sage Oracle Jet automatic coffee machine. As Expert Review’s home editor, I was able to get a sneak peak of the machine in action before launch and I’m seriously impressed.

Building on Sage’s previous Oracle models – the Oracle and the Oracle Touch – the Jet is faster, more responsive and has wifi connectivity, allowing you to automatically download updates for machine improvements and new drink recipes (espresso martini, anyone?). The Jet also has cold brew AND cold espresso options, which is something that is becoming more commonplace on coffee machines and is sure to please iced coffee drinkers.

There’s a larger 5in touchscreen, which is far more responsive than previous iterations and this can also be dimmed or switched from light mode to dark mode, for those who’d prefer to avoid the bright lights first thing. The Oracle Jet also brings back on-screen Barista Guidance, which identifies over or under extracted espresso shots automatically and prompts you to adjust the grind size until you’ve found the ideal shot.

Interestingly, the Jet will feature two of Sage’s Thermajets to heat both the water and steam for milk, with the additional ThermoJet located on the brewing group to ensure your espresso has a constant extraction temperature of 93°C. This super speedy heating system also means you’ll be able to switch on your machine and brew espresso in as little as three minutes. Sage also claims this is more energy efficient than its dual boiler system.

Milk texturing has also got an upgrade on this machine. Unlike previous models, the Oracle Jet has its milk temperature sensor in the wand, rather than the base. This means the exact temperature of your milk shows on screen, giving you more precise control over your milk whether you’re doing it automatically or manually. This also means you can use any milk jug you like, rather than the specific ones Sage previously provided on older machines. If that wasn’t enough, the Jet also has four dedicated milk options for cows milk, oat, soy and almond, ensuring you get the perfect texture whether you’re dairy or plant-based.

While I only had a short amount of time to get hands on with the machine, I found it incredibly easy to set up and navigate. The machine guides you through every step with on screen instructions and advice, making it almost foolproof. I got to try both hot and cold drinks from machine and as an iced coffee enjoyer, I found its cold brew options particularly delicious.

All these features and automation do come at a very Sage price though, with the Jet costing an eye-watering £1,700 via the Sage UK website.

Check price at Sage

Be sure to keep an eye on the Expert Reviews website for my full review of the Oracle Jet to find out if it’s worth its salt after launch.