Stihl FSA 80 R review: One mighty cordless strimmer

Before you can use the FSA 80 R, you’ll need to attach the mowing head, the guard and the loop handle, with the latter consisting of several different parts. Using the slightly opaque instructions and with no thanks to the tiny diagrams, this took me just under 30 minutes, though at least Stihl provides all necessary tools within the box. Once everything’s in place, you have a secondary handle you can rotate or move up and down the shaft by releasing a catch, though there’s no way to adjust the length of the shaft or the angle of the head.

This is a big and heavy strimmer, with the shaft 1.78m long and the whole shebang weighing in at 4.8kg, even without the 1.3kg AK30 battery installed. The good news is that the weight of the battery, slotting crisply into a compartment at the back, does a solid job of balancing the weight of the head, while the bundled harness can take some of the load from your arms and shoulders. I wouldn’t fancy using the Stihl FSA 80 R for hour after hour, but I didn’t find it much more tiring over shorter sessions than some smaller and less well-balanced strimmers.