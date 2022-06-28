Best petrol strimmer 2024: Whip your garden into shape with our pick of the best strimmers you can buy

Electric and rechargeable strimmers are now so good that you might wonder what the point of a petrol-powered one is. The answer is quite simple – a petrol-fuelled strimmer can go places many others can’t and keep on going when batteries would fail. But how to choose the best option? I’ve tested a variety of petrol strimmers to bring you the best on the market, covering a range of budgets.

There’s also the question of power. While rechargeable garden tools operating at higher voltages can cut through thick brush while their battery lasts, they don’t last long at full power before you need to reach for a spare battery or return to base for a recharge. With petrol, as long as you have a ready supply of unleaded (or two-stroke) fuel, it’s just a case of refilling the tank.

That’s not to say petrol-powered tools are perfect. There’s the small issue of flammability, and the inconvenience of taking a can down to the local petrol station to fill it up with five litres of fuel at a time. Then there’s storage – you can’t keep your petrol over winter and expect it to start in the spring with the same gusto as it did the summer before, so you’ll need to drain out your equipment and fill it with fresh fuel if it won’t start. All sorts of things can befall petrol-powered garden tools, from rodents eating through your priming bulbs to light-fingered allotment thieves.

I’ve written about my recommended petrol strimmers below but, if you’re not sure where to start or have any questions, you can jump to our buying guide at the end of this article.