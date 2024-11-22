Don’t miss your chance to buy the Shark Flexstyle for its lowest ever price this Black Friday

The Shark FlexStyle has never been this cheap before – here’s why you should buy it in the Black Friday sale

Since its release in 2021, the Shark Flexstyle has been a firm favourite on Christmas wishlists, and with good reason – the styler can take your hair from dripping wet to beautifully styled in minutes, with supposedly no heat damage. If you’re quick, you can buy one for its lowest-ever price in the Black Friday sales.

Handily, the Shark Flexstyle comes in two configurations, each with four attachments that are specifically designed for different hair types. Both the straight and wavy hair model, and the option for curly and coily hair are on sale for the bargain price of £189, down from an average of £255 on Amazon.

If you want to buy all five attachments, you can also purchase the five-in-one for £230. This is once again the cheapest this bundle has ever been, and a decent discount on the average price of £287. I’d recommend checking you’ll use all the attachments before you buy the five-in-one, however – the diffuser attachment is nigh-on useless for those with straight hair.

When we reviewed the Shark Flexstyle multi styler on release, it was the first hot air styler that offered automatic Coanda-effect curling, following in the footsteps of the exorbitantly expensive Dyson Airwrap. For context, the Shark Flexstyle cost £300, while the Dyson was a whopping £480. Thankfully, as a cheaper alternative, the Flexstyle worked beautifully, allowing our reviewer to curl, straighten and smooth her hair with minimal fuss.

The only two downsides we could find were that the Shark Flexstyle only offers one curling barrel size, while its pricier competitor comes with two, and even has a thinner option available to purchase separately. That means its styling isn’t quite as versatile, but many will still be happy with the voluminous, bouncy curls the FlexStyle produces. Secondly, £300 still wasn’t cheap, which means its new Black Friday price tag is all the more appealing.

