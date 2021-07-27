Best hay fever treatment: Combat hay fever with the best antihistamine tablets and nasal sprays, from £3

The best hay fever treatments aren’t just for summer – they relieve you from the misery of allergies all year round. Steroid nasal sprays open up your breathing passages to relieve stuffiness, eye drops relieve dry and itchy eyes, and antihistamine tablets can end the misery of a whole collection of hay fever symptoms, from skin rashes to sneezing.

All these hay fever treatments work in slightly different ways, and while finding the best treatment for your hay fever symptoms will involve a bit of trial and error, we’re here to help. Read on, and we’ll share advice from a leading pharmacist on the best treatments for different hay fever symptoms, then reveal the treatments that receive the best feedback from users.

Skip ahead to read our buying guide which details how to choose the right treatment to soothe your symptoms, or carry on reading to find out which hay fever treatments we recommend.